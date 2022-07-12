July 12, 2022

America’s Got Talent Recap for 7/12/2022

Sammi Turano July 12, 2022
3 min read
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- Episode 1706 -- Pictured: Balla Brothers -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
Tonight is the final night of auditions on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Howie Mandel is out sick, so he will not be judging. Therefore, it is up to Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Sofia Vergara to pick the acts to make it to the next round. Two yeses get acts through.

 

Act 1:Travis Japan (boy band): They gave up everything to get to this moment. They sing a cappella and do a pretty impressive dance routine. It reminds me of something you would see in a musical or a Disney show.

 

Three yeses!

Act 2: Don (Animal act): He does his act with—dinosaurs and a bunch of dancing women. There is even a dinosaur in the audience. It was….something.

Three NOs!

Cue montage of people dressed as animals.

Act 3: Ben Waite (Singer): He sings True Colors by Cyndi Lauper and brings everyone to tears. It is just so perfectly performed and next level. WHOA….

 

Three yeses!

Act 4: Duo Rings (Gymnastics duo): The two of them do a Cirque du Soliel act that blows everyone away. She is literally balancing on his hand with just her foot at one point and at another, is able to swing him around.

 

Three yeses

 

Act 5:Acapop Kids(Music group): They sing a song written by a group member who passed away suddenly. I am blown away by their talent. Holy cow, they are moving and breathtaking. WOW…..

 

Three yeses

Act 6: Henry and Klauss (Danger): Two guys escape from a box with explosions….I can barely even watch, but somehow they make it out and to the judges’ table.

 

Two yeses! (Simon says no)

 

Act 7 : Adam Winrich (Whipping): He whips ropes around Sofia, but not before he steals toilet paper…which Sofia then uses to wave over her head…..and then attach to a power tool….which is then whipped by the ropes.

Four yeses

 

Act 8: Steffeny and Yerremy (Dance Duo): They are hot, spicy and on FIRE. It has been awhile since we have seen a dance act like this and I am obsessed!

 

Three yeses

 

Act 9: Alex Rivers (Musician): He plays the violin while dancing. He initially auditioned the day before, but Simon told him to come back. It was well worth it because he is incredible.

 

Three yeses

Act 10: Balla Brothers (Danger/Balance act): They are brothers who balance on each other and keep taking it to the next level.

 

Three yeses

Act 11: Wyn Starks (Singer): He dedicates a song he wrote himself to his late twin brother. What a way to end the night, he knocked that out of the park and brought the house down….he won the night for sure.

 

Three yeses!

More next week, stay tuned!

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

