Big Brother 24 Live Feeds Highlights: Second Weekend in the House
As always, the Live Feed highlights come from Paramount Plus and Big Brother Network. Everything is in my own words based on what I have seen and read.
There will be show spoilers, you have been warned.
Saturday:
- Pooch is still the target.
- Ameerah, Michael and Terrance join Jasmine, Taylor and Pooch in the POV comp.
- Terrance wants Taylor gone, but Nicole convinces him that Pooch is a bigger threat and they can deal with her later.
- The order of evictions planned as of now: Pooch, Taylor, Brittany and Terrance.
- Pooch wants Michael to keep the noms the same if he wins POV so they can get Taylor out for sure.
- Michael wins POV. Both Pooch and Taylor think they are safe and the rest of the house tries to make them feel the same.
- Taylor and Ameerah agree that if Taylor wins HOH next week, they will put a guy up. Turner would be their main target.
- Pooch is worrying about his chances of staying in the house.
- Turner, Monte and Indy are now seen as potential future targets.
Sunday:
- Jasmine worries about the plan to take out Pooch, but Nicole tells her to keep it as is.
- Pooch worries about how he looks to the outside world, but Taylor convinces him he hasn’t done anything wrong.
- Michael and Brittany form an alliance and think that Turner should be the target next week.
- The new plan is to have Taylor win HOH and then vote her out the next week.
- Taylor tells the girls she was trying to get the guys to reveal information so she can tell the girls. She also says she no longer plans to target a girl if she wins HOH. She also wants an all-female finale, with Terrance, Daniel, Michael and Joseph in the jury.
- A booze delivery comes and the house toasts to Indy’s US citizen anniversary.
- Taylor admits to crushing on Daniel and goes to find him, hoping to make out.
- Alyssa likes Kyle.
