0 0

Read Time: 3 Minute, 24 Second

Leah Remini to Join So You Think You Can Dance

Emmy Award-winning actor, New York Times Best Selling author and producer Leah Remini has joined the judging panel of the Emmy Award-winning dance competition series SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, alongside Stephen “tWitch” Boss and dancer, singer and digital sensation JoJo Siwa. Presenter and author Cat Deeley continues to host the dance competition series, which will see Remini make her debut on the milestone 300th episode airing Wednesday, June 15 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

“I am thrilled to join SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE on its milestone 300th episode,” said Remini. “I look forward to guiding these incredibly talented artists through this competition as a fan of the show and a great admirer of dancers. I can’t wait to see the artistry that the contestants bring to the stage!”

The 300th episode will celebrate the show’s legacy and introduce this season’s Top 12 dancers, selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio to showcase their talents in various dance genres, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more. As they work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles, brand-new twists and turns will be introduced into the competition.

Over the course of its 16 seasons, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE has received 71 Emmy Award nominations and garnered 17 Emmy Award wins, including Outstanding Choreography and Outstanding Costumes, as well as awards in Outstanding Lighting Design.

After their linear telecasts, all episodes of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE are available on FOX’s free streaming platform, Tubi, as well as Fox Now, Hulu and On Demand.

On Demand episodes are available for customers of Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, DISH, Hulu + Live, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, YouTube TV and many more.

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE is from 19 Entertainment (a part of Sony Pictures Television) and MRC. The series is executive-produced by co-creator Nigel Lythgoe, Jeff Thacker, Rosie Seitchik, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of 19 Entertainment. Seitchik also will serve as showrunner. Visit the SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE site at fox.com/dance to view exclusive videos and photos. “Like” SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE on Facebook at SoYouThinkYouCanDance. Follow the series on Twitter @DANCEonFOX and on Instagram @DANCEonFOX and join the discussion using #SYTYCD. Follow the Reality Club on Fox on Facebook at RealityClubFOX, on Instagram @RealityClubFOX and on Twitter @RealityClubFOX.

ABOUT LEAH REMINI

Leah Remini is an actress, producer, author and activist. She has won two Emmy Awards, co-starred in 12 network and cable television shows, produced two cable TV series and authored a #1 New York Times bestselling book. Remini co-starred in “King of Queens,” which ran for nine seasons and, in 2017, re-joined Kevin James, her “King of Queens” co-star, for the CBS sitcom “Kevin Can Wait.” Remini co-hosted “The Talk” in its debut season and recently continued her work as a talk show host by guest-hosting more than 20 episodes of the “Wendy Williams Show” in 2021 and 2022. Remini created and executive-produced “It’s All Relative,” her first non-fiction series, which gave viewers a fly-on-the-wall look at Remini’s life; and created, produced and co-hosted “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” which won two Emmy Awards and a NATPE (National Association of Television Program Executives) Unscripted Breakthrough Award. In 2019, The International Documentary Association awarded Remini its inaugural Truth to Power Award, which recognized “an individual or institution with conspicuous fortitude, tenacity, and resoluteness in holding those in power to account.” In 2020, Remini created and produced her podcast, “Scientology: Fair Game,” which exposes Scientology’s long history of abusive practices. “Scientology: Fair Game” debuted on the iHeart Radio Network, and the podcast has had more than 15 million downloads of its 80 episodes. Remini also is the producer and Daytime Emmy-nominated host of “People Puzzler,” which is in its third season.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts

Continue Reading

Social Media