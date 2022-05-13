Read Time:1 Minute, 48 Second
Masterchef Junior Recap for 5/12/2022
- BAKE SALE TIME! Desserts make me so happy.
- The teams have to make cream puffs, cookies, bars and cupcakes for their bake sale. Their work will be tasted by kids and the judges will pick a winner.
- Ivy and Cruz are team captains.
- Team Red: Ivy, Eva, Liya, Molly
- Team Blue: Cruz, Grayson, Abir, A’Dan
- So…it is boys vs. girls.
- Linzer cookies are delightful, but kind of difficult to make–kudos to the Blue Team on making it though.
- Blondies with M&Ms….YUMMMM.
- Poor Abir is struggling with the shortbread dough. 🙁
- Did Eva put water in her butter? Why?
- It is so sweet that Grayson is helping Abir.
- Cruz is a good leader to make sure everyone works together.
- The red team is doing well individually and together.
- Abir is struggling a lot and everyone pressuring him and yelling at him isn’t helping either.
- Ivy set a cloth on fire and doesn’t seem too upset. However, Chef Gordon Ramsay feels differently.
- Now both teams are struggling with food not being cooked properly.
- A’Dan’s brownies get messed up, so now he has TEN minutes to make a new kind of bar. Rice Krispie treats would have worked in a pinch, but he made something that looks like turds. However, since it is kids and kids are into poop and poop jokes, it might work.
- The berry cupcake looks so delicious–no clue what Victoria sponge is, but I would try it in an instant.
- The blue team is being so nice to Abir, despite the fact that his cookie didn’t go over well with the judges.
- The chocolate cornflake bar A’Dan made tasted good according to the judges, but it wasn’t appealing in terms of looks.
- Liya is my favorite by default for making a red velvet cupcake–my favorite.
- At least Ivy knows her frosting was a mistake.
- Red team wins!
- The blue team will now face elimination.
- Cruz is safe!
- Grayson is safe!
- A’Dan is safe!
- Abir is eliminated. I just want to hug him! The judges are so sweet to him as they say goodbye.
- More next week, stay tuned!
Social Media
More Stories
ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Premiere Recap
Masterchef Junior Highlights for 5/26/2022
So You Think You Can Dance Quick-Cap for 5/25/2022