Hayden Panettiere Passes Away at 36

Sad news for Hollywood tonight. Actress Hayden Panettiere, best known for playing Claire Bennet on Heroes and Juliette Barnes on Nashville, has died. She was 36 years old.

There was no cause of death revealed as of press time.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen,” her rep said in a statement, as per ABC News.

The actress also appeared in several other projects in her career, including Heroes Reborn, Scream 4, Bring It On: All or Nothing and Ice Princess, as well as many other films and TV shows throughout her decades long career.

In addition, she recently released her memoir titled This is Me: A Reckoning, where she opened up about her life in and out of the spotlight.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this time.

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