Stacy Keach Passes Away at 85

Sad news for Hollywood this evening. Stacy Keach, best known for playing Mike Hammer Mickey Spillane’s Mike Hammer (later known as the New Mike Hammer) and various theatrical roles, has died. He was 85 years old.

According to AP News, the critically acclaimed actor died at home in Magdalenka, Poland, “after a long and difficult battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure,” his wife, Malgosia Tomassi Keach, said in a statement.

In addition, Stacy appeared in Rugrats, Man With a Plan, Two and a Half Men, Lone Rider, Titus and many other projects in his decades long career.

His theatre career consisted of many roles, particularly in Shakespearian plays, including but not limited to King Lear, MacBeth and Hamlet.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts