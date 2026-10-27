Susan Saint James Passes Away at 80

Sad news for Hollywood this morning. Susan Saint James, known for her work on shows like McMillan and Wife and Kate and Allie, has died. She was 80 years old.

People was the first outlet to confirm the news, saying that she died of pancreatic cancer.

In a statement shared with People, her family remember Saint James as someone who was “generous with her time and energy, which she valued more than money, and instinctively drawn to whoever needed lifting up. She taught her children to pause, be kind and look out for other people.”

The statement continued, “She never met a stranger. Every person she met became the most important person in the room at that moment, from a fellow board member to the clerk at the shoe store, who usually walked away knowing her entire life story.” “She brought that same fire and positivity to everything that followed, and never lost it. She is survived by her husband, Dick Ebersol, her four children – Sunshine Lucas, Harmony Lucas, Charlie Ebersol and Willie Ebersol – her seven grandchildren; her sister, Mary Mercedes Dewey, as well as her beloved service dog, Lola,” the statement concluded.

In addition to the aforementioned projects, Susan starred in The Name of the Game, which earned her one Emmy win and three Emmy nominations, Upload, Love at First Bite and many other projects during her decades long career.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this time.

Click to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0 ]

About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts

No related posts.