Harry Potter Wizards of Baking Season Three Premiere Recap

Season three of Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking celebrates the movie franchise’s 25th anniversary. Returning contestants are sorted into houses and will have an epic bakeoff, judges by Duff Goldman and Sarah Mountain.

James and Oliver Phelps host.

The season will honor all the movies.

The teams are as follows:

Gryffindor: Andy Ortega, Angel Figueroa and Rui Mota

Hufflepuff: Elizabeth Rowe, Molly Robbins and Priya Winsor

Ravenclaw: Caitlin Taylor, Jujhar Mann and Kimberly Adams

Slytherin: Christopher Teixeira, Hemu Basumatary and Miko Uy

The teams have to make something from the first movie (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone) featuring their house’s colors.

Ravenclaw makes the Hogwarts Express. Their cake is made of fondant with other various flavors such as coconut, blueberry and macadamia nuts. Modeling chocolate is used for detailing.

Gryffindor decides to make Harry’s acceptance letters coming out of the fireplace. They use Rui’s science background to make raspberry caviar and other raspberry, chocolate and caramel treats to make it pop.

Hufflepuff makes Fluffy! They do a take on pineapple upside down cake. They each take on a dog to add their own personality to it.

Slytherin makes the Sorting Ceremony, complete with the hat. They use isomalt for the stained-glass windows and chocolate for the hat. Mousse is used for their tasting element.

There is a mad dash to get ingredients as they prepare to complete their bakes in six hours.

Ravenclaw forgets to add Ravenclaw blue to their mousse and must rush to add it.

Duff and Sarah are introduced as the judges!

There is no elimination….yet! Everyone will earn points for their teams and the one with the least amount of points after four challenges will be eliminated.

The winning team will get 500 points and a huge advantage in the next challenge.

Gryffindor struggles with the envelopes coming out correctly.

Slytherin falls behind and must rush to finish, as do Gryffindor.

Before long, time is up and the teams must have to head to the Quidditch pitch to be judged.

The judges give pros and cons on each bake before assigning points.

Fourth place with 200 points is…..Ravenclaw.

Third place with 300 points is…..Griffyndor.

Second place with 400 points is….Slytherin.

The winner with 500 points is……Hufflepuff!!!

The next challenge begins right away! The points are doubled!

They will make a culinary spell of their own….and they also are given their very own wands and scrolls, which contain a secret message. An invisible ink marker will reveal a message which will tell them what scene to use for their bake.

Slytherin has Piertotum Locomotor with Professor McGonagall as the star. They use layered candy bars with chocolate, black currant and almond as some of the flavors.

Ravenclaw makes Slughorn’s Transfiguration with butterbeer and vanilla bean flavor.

Hufflepuff has Accidental Magic with a tea theme. They make classic trifle with strawberry, roll cake and brandy.

Gryffindor has Expecto Patronum with sugar, rice paper, modeling chocolate and fondant to decorate it. Cherries, orange and chamomile are used for the flavor elements.

The teams banter as they bake….and soon find out that Hufflepuff’s advantage has two other team members shackled together and then the third team will have to unshackle them by finding the correct key in Hagrid’s birthday cake. They will yell ‘happy birthday, Harry’ to put it into effect!

There is time for Ravenclaw to drink butterbeer with the twins.

Hufflepuff use their advantage!

The teams continue to work, with Slytherin running into issues with their build and tasting elements falling apart.

The other teams also start running out of time and also run into some issues.

Everyone gets everything under control and before long, it is time for the judges to take a look at each bake.

After giving the pros and cons of each one, the judges give out points.

Fourth place with 400 points…..Ravenclaw.

Third place with 600 points….Slytherin.

Second place with 800 points….Hufflepuff.

Winner with 1000 points….Gryffindor! They also have an advantage in the next challenge.

After two challenges, Gryffindor and Hufflepuff are tied for first place, with Slytherin and Ravenclaw behind them in second and third place, respectively.

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator See also Masterchef Junior Highlights for 5/26/2022 Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts