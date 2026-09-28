Dennis Haskins Passes Away at 75

Sad news for Hollywood tonight. Dennis Haskins, who is best known for playing Mr. Belding on the hit teen series Saved by the Bell, has dies. He was 75 years old.

TMZ was the first to report the news.

His agent Jay Schachter released a statement to TMZ: “It’s a tragic loss. Everyone loved Mr. Belding and those of us who got to know Dennis, loved him even more. He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED his fans.”

The statement continued: “He always had time for them, no matter what. He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly.”

No cause of death was released as of press time.

The actor, who was a major part of the lives of those who grew up in the nineties, also appeared in several of the spin-off series, including Saved By the Bell: The New Class, Saved By the Bell: The College Years and the OG series of the SBTB franchise, Good Morning, Miss Bliss.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. See also Actor Jay North Passes Away at 73 Visit Website View All Posts She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.