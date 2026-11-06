ABC Winter 2027 Schedule Announced

Following a standout fall season of remarkable success across the schedule, today, ABC announced its 2027 midseason premiere dates, featuring a slate of returning favorites and new series, plus marquee live events including “The Grammy Awards,” “Super Bowl LXI” and “The Oscars.”

The midseason schedule kicks off on Tuesday, Jan. 5, with the Season 5 premiere of “Will Trent,” followed by the Season 3 premiere of last season’s No. 1 drama among Adults 18-49, “High Potential,” and the series debut of “Surviving a Scandal.”

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, Tim Allen and Kat Dennings are back with a two-episode Season 3 premiere of “Shifting Gears,” followed by the previously announced Season 9 return of “The Rookie” and the series premiere of “The Rookie North.”

“9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Nashville” and “Grey’s Anatomy” return to the Thursday night lineup with midseason premieres Thursday, Jan. 7.

Emmy® Award-winning “Abbott Elementary” returns for its Season 6 midseason premiere Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Ken Jennings-hosted “Celebrity Jeopardy!” returns for Season 5 Friday, Jan. 29.

“American Idol at 25” (w/t), a new primetime anniversary special, debuts Monday, Feb. 1.

ABC will air “The Grammy Awards” live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 7, and stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

“American Idol” returns for its milestone Season 25 Monday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m., with “Shark Tank” in its new timeslot at 10 p.m. that night.

“Super Bowl LXI” will air on ABC, ESPN and Disney+ on Sunday, Feb. 14, followed by a special episode of “High Potential” in the coveted post-Super Bowl timeslot.

“The Oscars,” hosted by Conan O’Brien, will air live on ABC and Hulu on Sunday, March 14, at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.

“The Bachelor” returns for Season 30 Sunday, March 21, at 8 p.m., followed by “What Would You Do?” at 10 p.m.

More dates to be announced at a later time. The previously announced series pickup of “The Untitled Grey’s Anatomy Spinoff” will debut during the 2027-2028 broadcast season.

SCHEDULE:

Airdates are as follows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific unless otherwise noted). All original programming will stream the next day on Hulu.

TUESDAY, JAN. 5

8:00 p.m. “Will Trent” (Season 5 Premiere)

9:00 p.m. “High Potential” (Season 3 Premiere)

10:00 p.m. “Surviving a Scandal” (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 6

8:00 p.m. “Shifting Gears” (Two-Episode Season 3 Premiere)

9:00 p.m. “The Rookie” (Season 9 Premiere)

10:00 p.m. “The Rookie North” (Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, JAN. 7

8:00 p.m. “9-1-1” (Season 10 Midseason Return)

9:00 p.m. “9-1-1: Nashville” (Season 2 Midseason Return)

10:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy” (Season 23 Midseason Return)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13

8:31 p.m. “Abbott Elementary” (Season 6 Midseason Return)

FRIDAY, JAN. 29

8:00 p.m. “Celebrity Jeopardy!” (Season 5 Premiere)

MONDAY, FEB. 1

8:00 p.m. “American Idol at 25” (w/t)

SUNDAY, FEB. 7

7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT “The Grammy Awards”

MONDAY, FEB. 8

8:00 p.m. “American Idol” (Season 25 Premiere)

10:00 p.m. “Shark Tank” (New Time Period)

SUNDAY, FEB. 14

6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT “Super Bowl LXI”

10:15 p.m. “High Potential”

SUNDAY, MARCH 14

7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT “The Oscars”

SUNDAY, MARCH 21

7:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8:01 p.m. “The Bachelor” (Season 30 Premiere)

10:01 p.m. “What Would You Do?” (Season 18 Premiere)

About “Surviving a Scandal”

From Milli Vanilli to Octomom and Joey Buttafuoco, “Surviving a Scandal” delves into the trials and tribulations of the infamous people whose private lives became tabloid fodder. The series explores the long-term effects of relentless public scrutiny and what happens when your identity becomes synonymous with scandal. Whether thrust into the spotlight for their own scandals, or simply just proximity to foul play, the world watched as one event changed the trajectory of these people’s lives.

“Surviving a Scandal” is produced by Glass Entertainment for ABC News Studios. It is executive produced by Jon Hirsch and Nancy Glass for Glass Entertainment. David Sloan is the senior executive producer, and Muriel Pearson is executive producer for ABC News Studios.

About “The Rookie North”

Expanding the universe, “The Rookie North” introduces Alex Holland, who believed his midlife wasn’t worthy of a crisis. But after a violent home invasion ignites a dormant purpose, Alex battles a lifetime of failed commitments by joining the Pierce County Police Department as a rookie. Policing from the urban coast to the rural forest where backup isn’t just five minutes away, Alex must prove to his skeptical training officer, his fellow rookies and himself that he’s finally found something worthy of the fight.

The series stars Jay Ellis, Chris Sullivan, Karen Fukuhara, Froy Gutierrez, Janet Montgomery, Mya Lowe and Malik Watson.

“The Rookie North” is a spinoff of “The Rookie,” the long‑running hit series currently in production on its ninth season at ABC. Both series are produced by Lionsgate Television in partnership with 20th Television. Alexi Hawley will serve as executive producer and showrunner, with Nathan Fillion, Mark Gordon, Bill Norcross, Michelle Chapman, Brett Mahoney and Mary Leah Sutton also executive producing. Jay Ellis is a producer.

Follow “The Rookie North” (#TheRookieNorth) on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok

About “American Idol at 25” (w/t)

“American Idol at 25” (w/t), a new primetime anniversary special, tells the definitive story of one of the most successful and influential shows in TV history. Tracing the origin, rise and evolution of the show from experiment to ratings juggernaut, this special will chronicle the way “American Idol” single-handedly catapulted unknown dreamers into full-blown superstars and, in doing so, pioneered modern event television, transformed the music industry and ultimately impacted every corner of American pop culture.

“American Idol at 25” (w/t) is produced by ABC News Studios. For ABC News Studios, David Sloan is the senior executive producer, and Melia Patria is executive producer.

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