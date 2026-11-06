The Traitors: New Blood Recap for 11/5/2026

This week on The Traitors: New Blood on NBC, we saw a new twist where a chalice was poisoned….and it would determine who would be murdered. No one knew who would get it and if it were sipped by a Traitor, they would be safe…..confused? You won’t be at the end of this episode!

The remaining players had two minutes to decide if they wanted to swap glasses before drinking…..even though Joe and Katie had the chance to decide who they wanted to target.

Victor kept trying to trade with everyone since he figured he was a target, but ended up stuck with his own glass.

Only Shane and Joe switched glasses at the end.

The next morning, it was Morgan who was revealed to be the target and therefore, murdered.

The mission had everyone head to a cabin in the woods, where spooky spirits would call them to help them find their lost treasures.

Each correctly identified treasure would give them $9,000, and in the end, they collect $18,000.

Victor also ends up with the only shield….but it is a secret to everyone at this point.

Kriste thinks Wyatt is a Traitor since Abby targeted him prior to her murder.

Victor wants Joe gone.

Ben wants Kriste banished.

Who will be banished? We will find out next week!

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