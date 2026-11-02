New Details Emerge in Melissa Rycroft’s DWI Arrest

New details have emerged in Melissa Rycroft’s DWI case.

According to Us Weekly, the Bachelor alum was allegedly involved in a hit and run accident, where she hit an ambulance prior to her arrest.

‘The Southlake Police Department in Texas responded to a “hit-and-run collision” on Saturday, October 31, at approximately 5:50 p.m. involving a Southlake Fire Department ambulance at the intersection of South Peytonville Avenue and Chimney Works Drive,”’ Us reported.

Melissa was located shortly after the crash and was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, second offense, accident involving damage of more than $200 and driving with an invalid license.

The arrest comes just two months after she pleaded guilty to charges she obtained in her September 2025 DWI arrest.

This is a continuing story….

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