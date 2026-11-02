The Amazing Race Recap for 10/28/2026

The Amazing Race 39 on CBS has everyone still in Albania as they continue in the next leg of the race, first heading to the Pyramid of Tirana and then the Jurgen Resort for their first two clues.

Once they get to the second location, they hit the Intersection Roadblock, where they must dance at a wedding celebration. Teams will be paired together and then they will have to mutually agree on any decisions made.

Anuar and Andrea struggle on the steps.

Several of the teams get lost and have trouble getting help from the locals, so they all seem to be working together for the time being.

Michelle and Daisha get there first with their respective partners and finish quickly, heading to St. Paul’s Cathedral for the next clue.

Conner and Garrett work with Andrea and Anuar.

Ali and Joanna and Riley and Ann Marie also remain in their alliance.

Doug and Dylan are teamed with Erin and Javi for the Roadblock since they were the last teams left that weren’t paired up.

Joanna and Riley finish and rush to the Detour with their respective partners, followed by Garrett and Andrea and Dylan and Erin.

Detour time! The choices are Heads, which has them create a traditional Albanian cap, while Tales has them memorize a verse of a poem in both Albanian and English and then recite them both.

Matt and Michelle decide to use their Express Pass since this is their last chance to take advantage of it. However, they do this in secret since no one knows they still have it.

It is off to the Pit Stop at Mother Albania!

Ali and Joanna, Ann Marie and Riley and Doug and Dylan choose Heads, while the others choose Tales.

Conner and Garrett also choose to use the Express Pass.

Both Ali and Joanna and Ann Marie and Riley struggle with their Detour.

Michelle and Matt check in first and win a trip to Alberta, Canada.

Daisha and Dylan check in second.

Conner and Garrett check in third.

Anuar and Andrea are fourth to check in.

Erin and Javi check in fifth

Ann Marie and Riley are sixth to check in.

Ali and Joanna check in seventh.

Doug and Dylan are the last to check in and are NOT eliminated since it is a non-elimination leg, but they will face a penalty next time.

The teams head to Sri Lanka….where they are faced with a Double U-Turn! Stay tuned!

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