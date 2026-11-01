Melissa Rycroft Arrested for DWI

Former Bachelor star Melissa Rycroft was arrested for a DWI this past weekend, TVGrapevine has learned.

TMZ was the first to break the news.

The former Dancing With the Stars champ has been charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while license was invalid with a prior conviction or suspension without financial responsibility, and collision, causing damage to a vehicle under $200.

Melissa was arrested for another DUI in September 2025. She received 20 months of probation and was ordered to pay approximately $2,000 in fines and court costs.

She also had to complete 36 hours of community service, finish a DWI education course, participate in a substance abuse evaluation and was ordered not to drink or take drugs during her probation.

This is a developing story…

Click to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0 ]

About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts