Big Brother Celebrates 1000 Episodes

BIG BROTHER celebrates its 1000th episode live on Thursday, August 27 (8:00-9:30 PM live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+, marking the first time a primetime television series has reached this milestone.

The historic night will feature surprise appearances from former Houseguests determined by interactive fan votes and kick off the biggest twist of the summer. The episode will look back at some of the most memorable moments from the show’s historic 26-year run and shift into overdrive with the BB Blockbuster and a live eviction. Details to be announced in the coming weeks.

“We are thrilled and honored to be celebrating this unprecedented milestone,” said executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan. “It would not have been possible without all of the hardworking and talented people behind the scenes who make up our BIG BROTHER family. This achievement belongs to them, the hundreds of brave houseguests who have walked through the front door, our iconic host, Julie Chen Moonves, and of course, our passionate fans.”

“Never did I ever expect the unexpected,” said host Julie Chen Moonves. “When we launched season one, there were rumors we could get canceled midseason because we didn’t have the same ratings as SURVIVOR. And now look at us, Ma! Two former SURVIVOR players are currently on our show, including a former winner, Dee. Although the past 28 seasons feel like the blink of an eye, it doesn’t look that way when you see all the fashion trends and hairstyles I’ve worn through the decades. That’s the dead giveaway for how long we’ve been around! I am humbled and grateful for this momentous occasion. May God allow BIG BROTHER to continue for at least another 1,000 original episodes, with more Zings, new Houseguests, and countless HOH competitions still to come!”

The milestone celebration comes amid a strong season for BIG BROTHER, which has posted a +14% increase in premiere-week Live+3 viewership versus last summer and delivered four straight weeks of audience growth since the July 9 premiere.

BIG BROTHER airs Wednesdays ( 8:00-9:30 PM, ET /PT), Thursdays ( 8:00-9:00 PM, ET /PT) live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, and Sundays ( 8:00-9:00 PM, ET /PT). BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED airs Aug. 7, Aug. 23 (supersized episode), Sept. 4 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET /PT) and Sept. 18 (9:00–10:00 PM, ET /PT) on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+.

BIG BROTHER is produced by Fly On The Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America with Allison Grodner, Rich Meehan and Chris Roach serving as executive producers.

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs

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