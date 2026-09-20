Big Brother 28 Recap for 9/20/2026

Previously, on Big Brother 28 on CBS, Barrett was evicted and became the third jury member after Melody won BB Blockbuster.

In the double eviction portion of the night, Melody secured her second win and become HOH.

The icons went on the block while Devens won POV, taking himself down.

Yash became the replacement nom and was then evicted.

Confused? You won’t be at the end of this episode of Big Brother!

There is a whole lot of behind-the-scenes moments from the double eviction and how Melody came to the decision to put up Yash. There was a lot of fear of Drew flipping, so Taylor says she wishes he would have gone up instead.

Everyone is in Melody’s ear about what she should do, but there is very little time for Melody to make a decision, so Yash is on the block.

Dee hopes Drew makes the right decision.

After the eviction, most of the house thinks having Yash gone will be good for their gameplay.

Dee and Devens wonder if they need to target Drew since he is a strong competitor and has gone for Dee in the past. Devens, for his part, thinks having Drew stay would be better for his own gameplay.

Vince from last season is there….coming from Egypt 1922.

Pharoah’s treasure has them have the chance to secretly push a button for one of them to win $10,000 or if not, it will be split.

Everyone is confused and thinks this is too good to be true. Melody seems to be the only one who wants to push it….but then Devens decides to push it himself.

Now the Pharoah’s Curse is revealed….with an extra eviction. The HOH and POV winners will be spared.

HOH comp! Back to Egypt 1922. At the sound of the horn, they need to use a sacred tool to carefully stack 30 pieces of treasure correctly. The winner becomes HOH and is free of the curse.

Everyone is frustrated and after hours of working on the comp, Devens finally wins.

Now Devens has to decide who to put on the block. It is slim pickings since there are only four people in the house.

Melody knows she is in danger of being put on the block.

Devens doesn’t want to put Drew up, but knows it might be the best bet since all is fair in love, war and Big Brother.

He and Dee discuss this plan with Drew, who makes it clear that he is not happy with this turn of events. He tries to discuss his concerns with Devens one on one…..

Who will go on the block? Who will be sent home in the Egyptian eviction? Will Devens and Dee’s plan work?

These questions, and many others, will be answered on the next episode of Big Brother!

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