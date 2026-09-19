The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season Seven Premiere Recap

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City opens with Mary talking to her cousin Big Joe about Robert Jr’s release from jail and how she is happy he is home.

Three weeks later, Robert Jr passed away.

Angie is in tears as she recalls learning the news and how she initially thought it was Mary’s husband died. The ladies also share how they got the news as they head to see Mary.

Angie has everyone over to grieve for Mary’s loss, even though Mary herself is not present. She makes a lot of food for everyone as they all talk about Robert and how he was so kind and gentle, sharing memories and talking about what Mary is going through.

It is such a beautiful moment, and it is obvious how much that, despite their differences, they truly love Mary and want to be there for her during this devastating time.

Whitney says she has a lot to apologize for, but Meredith doesn’t think this is the time or place.

Heather thinks everything needs to be put aside since it is time to rally for Mary.

Later on, Lisa attempts to make grilled cheese for the first time and cannot even figure out how to use the stove. Henry, Jack and John are like WTF, but Lisa wants this time with her family.

Jack is home from his mission, and it is weird for Lisa since he is bringing home girls. This causes a debate between the guys and Lisa, who wants to monitor her sons’ activities.

As for the grilled cheese, it was actually pretty good. Then again, how can you really mess up grilled cheese? I have known how to make it since I was like, eight.

Lisa and John talk about Robert Jr’s services and their own relationship with each other. He admits to being in a dark place and as they talk some more, come to an understanding.

Whitney and Bronwyn play pickleball together and discuss Mary, Todd and their current life situations. Bronwyn says she knew it was over when Todd didn’t do anything for her 40th and it hurt even more since it was the first birthday since her dad died.

However, Bronwyn has a new younger man!

Whitney says she has to apologize to Lisa and Meredith for her behavior at the drag brunch. She also admits she was using alcohol to cope and is ready to change her ways.

Heather’s daughter Georgia is home and they make brownies together. That being said, Heather is thrilled about being an empty nester. (Weird and kind of inappropriate to say on the same episode where Mary is grieving the loss of her son.)

They call Annabelle, and Heather reveals she has a date….with a dude they know….who picks her up on a motorcycle like he is Leader of the Pack dude or something.

Tripp, the dude Heather is dating is a fellow Bad, or Horrible Mormon, who takes care of her…..and he is also someone who worked at Beauty Lab doing manly chores. They actually dated before, broke up and are now back together.

Georgia interviews Tripp to make sure he is good enough for her mother. He is a Swiftie, isn’t quite in the good graces with the cat and loves and respects Heather.

Bronwyn and Muzzy have a heart to heart about Todd, moving and her new relationship. It is so nice to see them closer and getting along better.

Meredith and Lisa do lunch, where Lisa talks about her talk with John, leading to her crying and reflecting on her relationship some more. Oh, and they also are in the We Hate Whitney Club.

Seeing Mary with Robert Jr’s dog Kray has me so sad….especially when she breaks down and is scared of going into that dark place…..all while trying to hold it all together. The flashbacks to her time with Robert Jr as she talks about loving and missing him is making me lose it.

Meredith comes over to visit, bearing gifts. They talk and cry together, reflecting on Robert Jr’s life and their friendship.

One by one, the other ladies show up as well, also bearing food and gifts. They reflect on the service while Mary finally lets go and talks about losing her only child, staying strong and feeling peace.

She thanks them for showing up and being there for her as a family, even when her own family couldn’t be bothered to show up or call. They are all family now.

RIP, Robert Jr.

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