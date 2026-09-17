Big Brother 28 Recap for 9/17/2026

Previously, on Big Brother 28 on CBS, Drew won POV and Taylor was put on the block by default, since Yash and Dee had a deal via the BB Bribe that he would not put up the icons.

There is one last blockbuster that will take one of the nominees off the block.

A double elimination tonight will determine the final five.

Confused? You won’t be at the end of this episode of Big Brother.

Melody is upset Drew didn’t save her and is beginning to feel the pressure.

Taylor hopes the icons stick to their plan to keep her and Yash uses the tiebreaker vote in her favor.

Dee wants Barrett or Melody out to break up the trio.

Barrett knows he is a target and living on borrowed time.

Taylor, Dee, Devens and Yash make the Culture alliance. Dee thinks Yash is in the way of her winning, so she has no problem cutting him loose later.

Drew is torn between wanting Melody or Barrett to stay and go into a final two with later.

Devens comforts Barrett despite wanting him gone.

Everyone is trying to come up with a plan of action while planning for the possibility of a double eviction. Devens wants to be on the same page with Drew, but not give him anything to take back to everyone else, while Drew remains confused with Devens and his actions.

Angela goes to the jury house and fills La Trice in on what is going on in the house. Needless to say, La Trice is a bit surprised about the goings-on as the ladies drink and lounge.

Barrett goes to the laundry room with the rest of the house in tow to get his clothes? He is thrilled and everyone cheers.

Barrett talks to Devens about how he will do what he and Dee want to stay in the house.

Taylor is also campaigning around the house to keep Barrett. Yash agrees this is the best bet for their gameplay.

Drew agrees and thinks enough is enough and Melody has to go.

BB Blockbuster time. They must roll balls one at a time on a ramp and land five in their zone in the least amount of time.

Melody wins!!!!

Taylor and Barrett give their final pleas before the votes begin.

Devens votes to evict Barrett.

Dee votes to evict Barrett.

Melody votes to evict Taylor.

Drew votes to evict Barrett.

In a 3-1 vote, Barrett is evicted from the Big Brother House.

It looks like someone else’s picture was darkened?

Barrett says he has no regrets, but everyone was beginning to get on his nerves. He just wishes he did more to get a Survivor icon out.

After his goodbye messages and finding out it is a double eviction night, Barrett heads to the jury house.

HOH comp! There will be statements from prior houseguests with a bleeped out word, filled in by Julie. They have to say if it is true or false. The one with the most points wins.

Melody wins again!!!

Devens and Dee are on the block.

POV comp! They must race to complete a puzzle on a wall foundation, roll a ball and make a skill shot.

Devens wins POV and of course uses it on himself.

Yash is the replacement nom.

Devens votes to evict Yash.

Taylor votes to evict Dee.

Drew votes to evict Yash.

In a 2-1 vote, Yash is evicted from the Big Brother household.

He says everything works out as it should and he won’t complain about it. He also says Drew isn’t a good player since he plays weasel-y and cannot be trusted.

Taylor, Dee and Devens are his pick to win.

James Gunn is on the season finale of Big Brother Unlocked and soooo excited.

Who will be the next HOH? Will Dee and Devens survive yet another week? How will Angela and La Trice react to Barrett and Yash crashing their girls only party in the jury house?

These questions, and many others, will be answered on Sunday’s episode of Big Brother!

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