Masterchef Recap for 9/16/2026

It is part two of the Masterchef finale on Fox. Jake, Heidi and Peter are heading to the entree round as they compete for the win.

As always, chefs Gordon Ramsay, Tiffany Derry and Joe Bastainich are judging.

We pick off where we left off on the entree round with twelve minutes to go.

The judges are watching and offering commentary while friends and family cheer them on.

Time to judge the entrees!

Heidi: Her venison tenderloin with Madagascar green peppercorn sauce, stuffed zucchini blossom, and parsnip puree is perfectly cooked and turns chef Tiffany country….it is her again!!!

Jake: His “Holy Mole” pan-roasted duck breast with mole poblano, Mexican red rice, truffles, and cilantro lime sauce is beautiful and delicious.

Peter: His Suya-spiced beef filet with tamarind sauce, plantain puree, plantain chips, and Scotch bonnet relish is elegant and his best course of the night so far.

Dessert time!

Cue more commentary from the judges, cheers from everyone and a lot of kitchen chaos.

Peter: His spiced coconut mousse with hibiscus gel, chocolate husk, and passionfruit gel is a bit messy due to some kitchen mishaps, but still flavorful and delicious.

Heidi: Her mirror glazed marula liqueur mousse with brownie crumble, raspberry coulis, and pistachio dust is exceptional and well done.

Jake: His sweet corn profiterole with blueberry coulis, roasted corn white chocolate ganache, chanterelle ice cream and freeze dried corn soil is the best Chef Gordon Ramsay has ever tasted and iconic.

The winner is….Jake!

That is a wrap for the season!

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