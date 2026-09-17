America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/16/2026

Tonight is the semifinals results night on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. As always, Terry Crews hosts while Sofia Vergara, Mel B, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel judge.

Simon is still absent, but there is no substitute judge.

After a recap of last night and a few moments with Alan Cumming, we get down to business.

Kameron Marshall vs. Olivia Befus: Kameron leaves, Olivia and the puppy babies stay!

Daniel Alvarez vs. Veronika Goroshkova: Veronika stays, Daniel leaves.

Chris Turner does an improv rap act.

Acro Canine Crew vs. Cesar Dias: Acro moves on with their own set of puppy babies, while Cesar goes home.

Come Here vs. Luke Taleno: Luke is gone, Come Here stays.

Royal Lasers vs. Young and Strange: Royal Lasers stays, Young and Strange goes.

Geno Ploeger vs. Travis Garland: Travis is gone, Geno moves on.

The acts moving on to the finals will join Golden Buzzers Hundred Fingers, Lai Noelle, Nene Royal and Unitree!

Finals next week, stay tuned!

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