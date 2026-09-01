America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/1/2026

The third week of live shows will perform tonight on NBC’s America’s Got Talent! As always, Terry Crews hosts, while Howie Mandel, Mel B, Simon Cowell and Sofia Vergara judge.

Simon is still absent due to his surgery recovery. Kenan Thompson is sitting in as a substitute guest judge.

Kenan has the Golden Buzzer of the night.

Holland and Sienna—Acrobatics: They add more danger and fun to this routine, as well as more tricks and moves that I have never seen before. It is so incredible, I have no idea how they did this, but I am obsessed with them!

The judges think it is amazing and scary, and pure perfection….although Howie wishes they stepped it up a bit more.

Isaac Atkins—Singer: He is Mel B’s Golden Buzzer. He sings so beautifully but also seems to have played it safe tonight. That being said, he also has wonderful stage presence and charisma for days.

Mel B and Sofia love it, but the guys want to see more.

Maria—Contortionist: The routine is done to No Doubt’s Just a Girl and WOW! Not only did she bring the moves and twists in ways that are like nothing I have ever seen, but she brings cuteness and fire—literally—she walks through fire rings while all twisted.

Then judges are amazed and hope America votes for her.

Elsie: I am in awe of her voice…..this is my favorite performance of the night so far. So beautiful, so powerful and so filled with superstar moments…..watch out, Celine, Diana and Mariah…..our girl is right behind you and the next big powerhouse singer.

Howie thinks she was a bit guarded, but everyone else thinks it was amazing.

ACR Canine Crew—Dog Act: The beach theme is so cute, as is the added acrobatics by the humans. I am not sure who is having more fun….the doggies or the humans!

The judges love it, with Howie pronouncing it the best of the night!

Herwan Legaillard—Danger act: Fire. Swords. Dangerous moves on the ground and in the air. I am not usually a fan of these acts, but this one changed my mind because it is that good.

Mel B was confused, but the others think it was incredible!

Guy Felton Jones—Spoken word singer: This time, he combines Ohhh Child with a poem about life, heroic figures and saving the world…..it is by far one of the best things I have ever seen on the show. It is such a timely, beautiful performance and exactly what we all need right now. I need an at home Golden Buzzer!

The judges love him and think America will vote for him tonight! Mel B is even in tears!

Kameron Marshall—Magician: He talks about premonitions and has Kenan shuffle cards. The audience and judges also have cards and are told to shuffle them and put them on their laps, then twist the ones in their laps. They all have the same cards in the same order as Kenan.

The judges think it was amazing, albeit a bit long.

Lai Noelle—Singer: She was one of Simon’s Golden Buzzers. What a beautiful voice. At fourteen, she has such star quality and power that win or lose, she is going place….and the fact that she took on an ELTON JOHN song and somehow made it sound like something brand new makes it even better.

The judges are blown away and think she deserves to be there…..so much so that Kenan gives her the GOLDEN BUZZER….and it is SO WELL DESERVED!!! SO DESERVED!!!!

Daniel Alvarez—Comedian: He jokes about what he would do with the AGT money, getting a new lower half and his experience on the show—even complimenting Lei’s performance and other acts on the show. He then tries to stand and says ‘just kidding.’

The judges are so proud of him, with Howie glad he took his advice. Kenan says he is one of the best has seen.

Pynk Beard—Singer: What a way to end the night. Everything about that made me want to cheer! It was a little bit country, a little bit of rock and roll and a whole lot of HAPPY!

The judges think it was brilliant and want America to VOTE!

Results tomorrow, stay tuned!

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts