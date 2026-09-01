Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking Renewed for Season Three

NEW YORK – September 1, 2026 – Food Network announced today that Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking will return for a third season. Building on the enduring power of Harry Potter – a global phenomenon that continues to evolve and captivate fans of all ages around the world – the groundbreaking series blends iconic storytelling and spectacular edible artistry into a competition unlike any other. In its sophomore season, the series notched year over year Prime ratings gains of 4% for Adults 25-54 and 15% for Adults 25-34 and reached more than 10 million total cross-platform viewers across linear, HBO Max and discovery+.

“Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking has struck a chord with viewers by bringing extraordinary culinary craftsmanship to one of the world’s most beloved franchises,” said Betsy Ayala, President, Food Network. “Together with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television and teams across Warner Bros. Discovery, we’re excited to build on that momentum in Season 3 with ambitious new creations, iconic locations and enchanting surprises. This year is especially exciting as fans celebrate the 25th anniversary of the first film.”

Slated for Food Network’s fourth-quarter annual holiday programming lineup, Season 3 will expand on the magic of the first two seasons, with cakes of epic scale and artistry presented in even more famed locations that Harry Potter fans know and love. James and Oliver Phelpsreturn as hosts, bringing their signature charm and behind-the-scenes anecdotes. The new season will feature a tournament-style team format, with each team representing one of the Hogwarts houses: Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin, and each episode paying tribute to a Harry Potter film in celebration of 25 years of movie magic.

More details to come on the return of this magical competition.

Season 3 of Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television for Food Network. Warner Horizon Unscripted Television’s Dan Sacks and Bridgette Theriault serve as executive producers with Yasmin Shackleton.

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