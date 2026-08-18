America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/18/2026

This is the first week of the live shows on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Terry Crews hosts, while Sofia Vergara, Mel B, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel judge.

Howie Mandel has the Live Show Golden Buzzer tonight.

The Community ALT–Choir Act: They do a rendition of Unwritten by Natasha Bedingfield and I have to say it is one of the better versions of this song. Natashas is tops, of course, but they are WAY up there as a close second. I am really enjoying it. The fact that they interact with the audience and judges is also a nice touch.

Sofia: She is on her feet screaming that she loves it.

Howie: This can go into something full time.

Mel B: Her earring popped off because it was so good and magical.

Simon: It was a brilliant performance, but wanted a different song.

James and Marina—Mentalists: They show a teddy bear from their first date and allow Terry to give it to a random audience member, who throws it to someone else and they throw it to someone who ends up on stage with them, a woman named Anna.

Marina then draws a symbol representing something about Anna, which is the Scorpio symbol….and then guesses her birthday as November 15th.

The other two people who had the bear are brought onto the stage.

Madison then goes on stage and the people next to her stand up. Marina guesses their signs correctly.

Dash is the other teddy bear recipient and Marina makes references his first dog.

Simon gets annoyed and buzzes them.

She guesses the dog’s name as Pecado.

James then goes to the canvases by Sofia’s place setting gives them out. Mel B is then brought on stage while the other judges show blank canvases.

The one Mel B reveals hers and it is a picture of them all together.

Howie: The act itself was good, but also long and boring.

Sofia: It is mysterious but she preferred the first performance.

Simon: He wishes the presentation could have been better.

Mel B: It was amazing and she has no idea how they did it.

Jesse White Tumbling Team—Dance troupe: They are incredible! There is nothing else to say. Between the flips, jumps, and acrobatics, coupled with the spirit of the troupe, I have no notes.

Sofia: She loves their community work, the ages of all of them and it is perfect for the show.

Simon: They made it better for the live shows and thinks they are an inspiration.

Mel B: She is on her feet saying that she loves them.

Howie: He hopes people at home vote.

Ashford Saunders—Singer: What a beautiful performance….he is the second coming of Luther Vandroos with this voice….I am shaking and in tears by the beauty of this performance.

Howie: He prefers the Teddy Swims version and doesn’t think it was Golden Buzzer worthy,

Mel B: He is a fighter and thinks he can sing anything with that voice.

Sofia: He is adorable and one of her favorites when he made the song his own.

Simon: The track was horrible and he wanted more of a moment.

Sando—Novelty act/Dance: The clock theme is adorable, and the tricks are much better than they were in his audition and callback. The people dancing on their backs is quite innovative and ingenious…..definitely an upgrade from before.

Simon: The best act of the night so far.

Mel B: She is confused.

Sofia: It was like a bunch of crabs dancing and entertaining.

Howie: it was off the chain.

Hundred Fingers – Magic act (Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer): The act has a samurai theme with fans, swords and beautiful lyrical dance, fire and floating masks. It is a gorgeous mix of dance, magic and novelty that makes me want to break out my AMEX and buy tickets to see them NOW!

Howie must agree because he gives them yet another Golden Buzzer! They are going to the finals!

Brook Lynn—Singer: Her voice is powerful and hits such high notes….giving Mariah Carey in her heyday. Win or lose, this girl is going places. Also? It was an original, which REALLY makes her stand out.

Sofia: She is so proud of her.

Mel B: Her voice is amazing.

Howie: She is like a flower blossoming.

Simon: It reminded him of a James Bond soundtrack.

Royal Lasers – Laser act (Terry Crews’s Golden Buzzer): It’s a cowboy/Star Wars theme mixed with Transformers, Mario Brothers and other super hero shows/movies. I have no idea how they were able to pull this off, but WOW. It is another act I cannot wait to see live because if it is this good on TV, it must be better in person.

Simon: It was breathtaking.

Mel B: It held to her attention and was brilliant.

Howie: He isn’t sure it is better than the initial one, but it was great.

Sofia: It was better than the audition and they made it special and their own.

Olivia Befus—Dog act: This time, it has a racecar theme and I am not sure who is having more fun, Olivia or the doggies. There is so much energy, fun and positivity that I am smiling from start to finish.

Mel B: She loves that the dogs are having so much fun and doing so many tricks.

Sofia: She loves how Olivia is self-taught and original.

Howie: She and the dogs are a joy to watch.

Simon: Absolutely fantastic!

Cris Sosa—Comedy act: His parents are there on separate sides since they are divorced. He talks about them arguing in Spanish prior to the divorce, his dad’s morning mantras, doomscrolling, wanting to be like his dad, a boxer turned Fed Ex driver and childhood bullies all while dancing and jumping around.

Howie: He thinks America needs to vote.

Sofia: He is amazing.

Mel B: She wishes he had more time on stage.

Simon: He’s naturally got it!

Luke Taleno – Rapper (Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer): What a way to end the night. He raps his childhood story and WOW. It brings me to tears because it was so powerful. I am again in tears…..holy moly, this is so good.

Simon: That was a step up from his audition and he has a very, very special talent.

Sofia: He sounds so authentic and amazing.

Mel B: It was WOW.

Howie: He wishes he had another Golden Buzzer for him.

Results tomorrow!

Remaining 44 acts:

Pink Beard—singer-songwriter Geno Plaeger—Magician Unitree—Dancing robots Brad and Tracey—Sword swallowing/danger act Cesar Dias—Singer-comedian Young and Strange—Magicians Come Here—Dance troupe Holland and Sienna—Aerial duo Herwan—Aerial act Jesse Joe—Country band Tyrone and Margo—Danger act Guy Kelton Jones—Spoken word singer Cameron Logsdon—Comedy act LaRussell—Singing group Nyjah and Zyah—Boy band duo Akira—Novelty act Travis Garland—Singer

Patrox—Dancer

Elsie—Singer Butter and Grit—Country duo Bety—Singer

Nene Royal—Singer Daniel Alvarez—Comedian Bird and Byron—Singing duo Kameron Marshall—Magician

Remaining Golden Buzzers:

Lai Noelle – Singer (Simon Cowell)

Acro Canine Crew – Dog act (Terry Crews)

Lara D – Singer (Sofia Vergara)

Isaac Atkins – Singer (Mel B)

Rubén Roldán Bustos – Parkour performer (Simon Cowell)

Veronika Goroshkova – Aerial act (Sofia Vergara)

Mackenzie Sol – Singer (Mel B)

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts