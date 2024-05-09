Posted by

Dorit and PK Kemsley Announce Separation

Another Housewives couple bites the dust. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Dorit and PK Kemsley announced that they are separating. See their sad announcement on Instagram below:

The couple joined the show in season seven, showing off their affluent lifestyle, accents and of course their two adorable children Jagger and Phoenix. Hints of their marriage being in trouble surfaced during the last season, when she felt unsupported during her PTSD from being held at gunpoint during a house robbery.

