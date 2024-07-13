Shots Fired at Rally for Former President Donald Trump

Shots Fired at Rally for Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump was rushed offstage during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania as shots were fired. He was surrounded by the Secret Service and had blood covering the side of his face.

Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the U.S. Secret Service, posted a statement regarding the incident on social media:

“An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.”

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement. “He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow,” he concluded.

This is a developing story…..