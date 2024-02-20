Breaking
Tue. Feb 20th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

Will Trent Premiere QuickCap for 2/20/2024

By Sammi Turano Feb 20, 2024
Will Trent Premiere QuickCap for 2/20/2024WILL TRENT - ABCÕs ÒWill TrentÓ stars Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake Mclaughlin as Michael Ormewood, Ramn Rodrguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, and Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner. (ABC/Art Streiber)

Will Trent Premiere QuickCap for 2/20/2024

-Will Trent is back!

-Betty returns as well as Nico! I love them both!

-It looks like a piece of jewelry was found and everyone is arguing over who should put it into evidence/see who it belongs to.

-The flashbacks to Will’s childhood/him seeing himself as a child completely shook me.

-Who is Agent Dawson and how is she connected to Will?

-How is the Wakefield case connected to the pool ad?

-Wait….was the wrong car targeted?

-Do you think someone was trying to kill you today? ::dude runs:: Yes, it was a case of mistaken identity.

-As an aside, the Wakefields remind me of the Sweet Valley series…..is the wife a Jessica or an Elizabeth?

-Wasn’t Angie with Will last season? Or am I misremembering?

-Angie is trying to get back on the force….but I have a feeling something bad will happen with the physical exam.

-This mistaken identity thing is super confusing.

-Wait, who is Luke? He is connected with Faith, but hopefully we will see more of what is going on.

-The little girl in the car is Violet from General Hospital.

-48 hour date…..over, end of discussion. I like Faith.

-Do you often stalk a murder victim’s neighbor at random or am I just lucky?

-Socks and clean underwear look an awful lot like stolen money.

-Arthur’s son is in prison and his life is being threatened…..so he is paying someone off and got caught.

-Agent Dawson is into Will!

See also  Pretty Little Liars Original Sin Recap for S1 E3: Aftermath

-Why is someone after Miles? It seems like an inside job….but why?

-Angie and Will have such a wonderful friendship and chemistry.

-Will stripping down and going into the water is not at all what I expected.

-Will asking Angie to chaperone his date (so to speak) is so on brand for him.

-It’s so interesting to see how Angie and Will respond to trauma so differently.

-Faith explaining how bourbon and rye are different to Luke is awesome…..girl after my own heart.

-Random Bank Lady who caught Arthur is identified as Emily Chu…..and she is in a car about to explode.

-Hi, I am Agent Dawson, I’ll be diffusing your bomb today…..that was so unintentionally hilarious…..as was Will deciding to hop in the car to question her.

-Why the hell is there a random cat where Faith is working? Is the cat going to join Betty?

-Emily was trying to protect her brother who was also being threatened?

-Everyone peed themselves…..it is understandable in this case!

-Agent Dawson, I’d like to take you to dinner, diffuse another bomb and have sex with intercourse. This show is full of hilarious lines for a crime drama!

-The old school answering machine giving clues to the bombs was such a weird, unexpected twist.

-Michael finding out his wife is having an affair at work is so sad….especially since his son knows he was tracking her. I don’t know how that connects to Max (son)playing X-Box twice a week though.

-There is a bomb in the lot….which scares poor Barney, who owns the cats.

See also  The Real Housewives of Orange County Snark and Highlights for 1/19/2022

-This show is so intense!!!!

-The cats smelling the bomb chemical probably saved everyone since now the bomb is found and Agent Dawson can diffuse it….hopefully in time.

-Michael looking for his son as they are all trying to escape had my heart in my throat the entire time…..and when the bomb went off…..holy crap…..

-Will’s flashbacks during the aftermath as he breaks down made me cry…..Cricket dying breaks my heart…..I can’t…..why did they kill her?

-Wait, what? Who is James?

-We end like this? WTF?

-More next week, stay tuned.

