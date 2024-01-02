Breaking
Masterchef Finale Recap for 9/20/2023
Night Court Actor Richard Moll Dead at 80
Hallmark Countdown to Christmas 2023 Preview
CBS Announces 2024 Schedule
Young Sheldon to End in 2024
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/17/2023
CBS Releases Statement Regarding the Death of Norman Lear
Dancing With The Stars Recap for 10/3/2023
The Voice Announces New Winner
Blackpink: A VR Encore Sneak Peek
OWN Spotlight Sneak Peek
What To Watch: Letterkenny Final Season
Sammi’s Favorite Things: Baketivity
The Masked Singer: Who Won Season 10?
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/19/2023
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 11/27/2023
Pig Killer Sneak Peek
Prime Video to Collaborate with Octavia Spencer
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 11/30/2023
Olivia Rodrigo Releases Can’t Catch Me Now
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/26/2023
Only Murders in the Building Recap for Sitzprobe
Fly Skinz Drops New Single
South to Black Power Sneak Peek
New York Homicide Sneak Peek for 10/21/2023
Candy Cane Lane Kickoff News
Southern Hospitality Season 2 Premiere Date Announced
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Film Nominations
Archie Sneak Peek
Susan Lucci Wins Lifetime Achievement Award
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/14/2023
The Golden Bachelor Recap for 11/16/2023
Three Chaplains Sneak Peek
Former Lynyrd Skynyrd Drummer Artimus Pyle Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut
BravoCon 2023 Day 1 News
First Time Buyer’s Club Sneak Peek
America’s Most Wanted Returns to Fox
NSYNC Debuts as Trolls
Good Cop, Bad Cop Preview
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/11/2023
Lego Masters Recap for 10/12/2023
REBEL MOON PART ONE: A CHILD OF FIRE Preview
AGT Fantasy League Recap for 1/1/2024
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/1/2024
AGT Fantasy League to Air in 2024
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 11/14/2023
Lego Masters Recap for 11/16/2023
Paris Hilton Welcomes Daughter
Big Brother 25 Recap for 11/2/2023
Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story Sneak Peek
Tue. Jan 2nd, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

Masterchef Finale Recap for 9/20/2023

By Sammi Turano Jan 2, 2024 #aaron sanchez #chef gordon ramsay #fox #joe bastainich #Masterchef #Masterchef Finale #Masterchef Finale Recap for 9/20/2023 #Recap
Masterchef Finale Recap for 9/20/2023MASTERCHEF: L-R: Contestants Jennifer, Grant and Kennedy in the “Finale Part 1/ Finale Part 2” season finale episodes of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, Sep. 20 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2023 FOXMEDIA LLC. Cr: FOX.

Masterchef Finale Recap for 9/20/2023

-It’s finale time! Kennedy, Jennifer and Grant are vying for the title of Masterchef….and all the perks that come with it.

-After a recap of each cook’s journey, it is time to get down to business.

-The families are soooo sweet!

-The three cooks must prepare a three course meal consisting of an appetizer, entree, and dessert.

-Everyone cheers the final three on as they cook.

-As an aside, Grant’s son is the cutest thing ever.

-Kolby is a sweetie with the way he cheers everyone on.

-Grant is struggling with his pasta dish and everyone is worried that his ravioli will burst.

Appetizer Results!

-Jennifer: Her lobster succotash is ‘expertly cooked,’ but could use more salt. The truffles and caviar also get lost in the dish.

-Grant: His ravioli dish is well seasoned, but could have used a bit more time.

-Kennedy: Her crispy skinned trout and potatoes is beautiful and fresh. As an aside, her sister judging the dish made it even more special.

 

-Time to make the entrees!

-Jennifer makes rack of venison.

-Grant makes pork tenderloin.

-Kennedy makes rabbit.

-Everyone cooks their hearts out as the judges give advice and their families cheer them on.

-All three of them take creative liberty when it comes to plating, making it even more appealing.

 

Entree Results!

-Grant: His pork loin medallions is delicious, as is the beer-soaked fennel.

-Kennedy: Her rabbit dish is great, but the meat could have been sliced thinner.

See also  ICYMI: Call Me Kat Recap for Call Me Chrismukkah

-Jennifer: Her rack of venison is beautiful, but inconsistent in terms of serving.

 

-Dessert time!

-Jennifer is making her chocolate raspberry ‘I love you cake.’

-Grant is making a coffee stout flavored dessert.

-Kennedy is making a black sesame cake.

-As always, the judges give commentary and advice as they walk around.

-Kennedy struggles with the snow aspect of her dish, but finally gets it to work.

-Jennifer also seems to be struggling with getting her dish done in time.

-Before long, time is up and it is time to taste the dish.

 

Dessert Results!

-Kennedy: Her black sesame cake is beautiful, but too dry for their liking.

-Jennifer: Her ‘I love you’ cake is exceptional.

-Grant: His stout cake is unique and delicious.

 

Winner Time!

After a deliberation—the winner is………..GRANT!!!! Congratulations!!!! His son storming the stage to hug him was the best moment ever!!!

 

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 6/15/2022ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 6/15/2022 ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Highlights for 6/29/2022ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Highlights for 6/29/2022 Default ThumbnailICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 7/13/2022 ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 7/27/2022ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 7/27/2022

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Recaps

Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/17/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 2, 2024
Recaps

Dancing With The Stars Recap for 10/3/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 2, 2024
Recaps

The Masked Singer: Who Won Season 10?

Sammi Turano Jan 2, 2024

You Missed

Recaps

Masterchef Finale Recap for 9/20/2023

Celebrity Death

Night Court Actor Richard Moll Dead at 80

Previews videos

Hallmark Countdown to Christmas 2023 Preview

TV News

CBS Announces 2024 Schedule

The future of quantum computing & the companies leading the market |.