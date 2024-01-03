Breaking
The Masked Singer Recap for 11/8/2023
OWN Spotlight Sneak Peek
Blackpink: A VR Encore Sneak Peek
Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/18/2023
What To Watch: Letterkenny Final Season
The Masked Singer: Who Won Season 10?
Sammi’s Favorite Things: Baketivity
Bachelor Couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Announce Divorce
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Preview
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Finale Snark and Highlights for 1/2/2024
Step by Step Star Suzanne Somers Dead at 76
Snake Oil Recap for 10/25/2023
The Amazing Race Recap for 11/15/2023
Masterchef Finale Recap for 9/20/2023
Night Court Actor Richard Moll Dead at 80
Hallmark Countdown to Christmas 2023 Preview
CBS Announces 2024 Schedule
Young Sheldon to End in 2024
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/17/2023
CBS Releases Statement Regarding the Death of Norman Lear
Dancing With The Stars Recap for 10/3/2023
The Voice Announces New Winner
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/19/2023
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 11/27/2023
Pig Killer Sneak Peek
Prime Video to Collaborate with Octavia Spencer
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 11/30/2023
Olivia Rodrigo Releases Can’t Catch Me Now
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/26/2023
Only Murders in the Building Recap for Sitzprobe
Fly Skinz Drops New Single
South to Black Power Sneak Peek
New York Homicide Sneak Peek for 10/21/2023
Candy Cane Lane Kickoff News
Southern Hospitality Season 2 Premiere Date Announced
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Film Nominations
Archie Sneak Peek
Susan Lucci Wins Lifetime Achievement Award
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/14/2023
The Golden Bachelor Recap for 11/16/2023
Three Chaplains Sneak Peek
Former Lynyrd Skynyrd Drummer Artimus Pyle Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut
BravoCon 2023 Day 1 News
First Time Buyer’s Club Sneak Peek
America’s Most Wanted Returns to Fox
NSYNC Debuts as Trolls
Good Cop, Bad Cop Preview
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/11/2023
Lego Masters Recap for 10/12/2023
REBEL MOON PART ONE: A CHILD OF FIRE Preview
Wed. Jan 3rd, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

The Masked Singer Recap for 11/8/2023

By Sammi Turano Jan 3, 2024 #dr ken jeong #fox #jenny mccarthy #nick cannon #nicole scherzinger #Recap #robin thicke #the masked singer #The Masked Singer Recap for 11/8/2023
The Masked Singer Recap for 11/8/2023THE MASKED SINGER Season 6 Backplate © FOX 2021

The Masked Singer Recap for 11/8/2023

Donut: He has musical theatre experience and is doing this show to get back to his roots. His rendition of Hooked on a Feeling by Blue Swede is incredible…he has a sexy, deep voice and completely owns the stage. I am impressed but cannot even begin to guess his identity.

Clue: Played to the song How Bizarre, he says it was bizarre that he is playing on one hit wonder night when he has hit after hit.

Guesses: Jeff Bridges, Sly Stallone, Tom Jones

 

Hibiscus: She loved the attention from performing and worked with some big names in Hollywood. Her career has flourished, despite some pitfalls.

She sings It’s Raining Men by the Weather Girls for her performance. It is a lot of fun and it is obvious that she is enjoying every moment of being on stage.

Clue: Played to the song Too Sexy, we find out that she has experience in beauty pageants and has a tiara.

Guesses: Countess Luann, Bonnie Hunt, Janice Dickinson

 

Anteater: He lost it all when fame took its toll, but now he is back! His rendition of Walking in Memphis by Marc Cohn is the best of the night so far….his voice is so unique and powerful….I think he may be a contender to make it far in the competition.

His clue to the song Somebody’s Watching Me which represents a project that was watched by 40% of the world.

See also  People Magazine Investigates: Recap for Mother's Orders

Guesses: John Cougar Mellencamp, Bryan Adams, Rick Springfield

 

Candelabra: She has Kevin Hart on the line and has been working hard since she was twelve years old.

Her performance of 1 Thing by Amerie is quite an interesting way to end the night….it has everything we need for a performance and more….the voice, the sassiness, the commanding of the stage….I love it all!

The clue is represented by the song Two Princes. She doesn’t need two princes because she has one fire princess.

Guesses: Mariah Carey, Regina Hall, Brandy, Anika Noni Rose

 

Anteater and Hibiscus are in the sing-off, meaning Candelabra and Donut are safe. I am surprised since I thought Anteater was the top performance of the night. They sing Hey Mickey by Toni Basil and it is hard to tell which one of them deserve to be there more since they both bring something unique to the table.

 

Hibiscus is eliminated and is none other than COUNTESS LUANN DE LESSEPS!!!

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 1 Average: 1]

Related posts:

The Masked Singer Recap for The Plot ChickensThe Masked Singer Recap for The Plot Chickens The Masked Singer Recap for The Spicy SixThe Masked Singer Recap for The Spicy Six The Masked Dancer Recap for Five Fan FavoritesThe Masked Dancer Recap for Five Fan Favorites The Masked Singer Recap for The Semi FinalsThe Masked Singer Recap for The Semi Finals

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Recaps

Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/18/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 3, 2024
Recaps

The Masked Singer: Who Won Season 10?

Sammi Turano Jan 3, 2024
Recaps

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Finale Snark and Highlights for 1/2/2024

Sammi Turano Jan 2, 2024

You Missed

Recaps

The Masked Singer Recap for 11/8/2023

Previews videos

OWN Spotlight Sneak Peek

Previews videos

Blackpink: A VR Encore Sneak Peek

Recaps

Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/18/2023