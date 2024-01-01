Breaking
The Persian Version Wins SOFEE
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/28/2023
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/26/2023
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/9/2023
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/14/2023
Blackpink: A VR Encore Sneak Peek
What To Watch: Letterkenny Final Season
Susan Lucci Wins Lifetime Achievement Award
Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/18/2023
Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend Preview
Death by Fame Season 2 Sneak Peek
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/29/2023
New York Homicide Sneak Peek for 10/21/2023
Married to Medicine Recap for 11/26/2023
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/31/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/29/2023
The Color Purple Earns SOFEE
Lego Masters Recap for 11/9/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/8/2023
The Voice Announces New Winner
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/3/2023
Biosphere Sneak Peek
Dolly Parton Releases What’s Up?
OWN Spotlight Sneak Peek
The Amazing Race Recap for 11/22/2023
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Film Nominations
Catchy Comedy Network Honors Richard Moll
Fugitive Dreams Sneak Peek
The Space Race Sneak Peek
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/19/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/10/2023
Lego Masters Recap for 11/4/2023
Aberrance Sneak Peek
First Time Buyer’s Club Sneak Peek
Waitress: The Musical Sneak Peek
REBEL MOON PART ONE: A CHILD OF FIRE Preview
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/5/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/22/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/1/2023
The Golden Bachelor Recap for 11/2/2023
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 9/28/2023
When Evil Lurks Sneak Peek
Lego Masters Recap for 10/5/2023
Paris Hilton Welcomes Daughter
Gerry Turner Takes a Wife in Golden Bachelor’s First Finale
The Masked Singer: A Double Unmasking
Farmer Wants a Wife Bachelors Announced
Critics Choice Awards 2024: The Television Nominees
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie Highlights
Expats Sneak Peek
Mon. Jan 1st, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Misc.

The Persian Version Wins SOFEE

By Sammi Turano Jan 1, 2024 #CCA #Critics choice #critics choice association #sofee #The Persian Version #The Persian Version Wins SOFEE

The Persian Version Wins SOFEE

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) Women’s Committee is pleased to announce that “The Persian Version” (Sony Pictures Classics) will receive the Seal of Female Empowerment in Entertainment. Called the “SOFEE,” the Seal recognizes outstanding new films and television series that illuminate the female experience and perspective through authentically told female-driven stories.

 

Written and directed by Maryam Keshavarz, “The Persian Version” is a vibrant dramatic comedy that highlights the resilience of Iranian women. Leila (Layla Mohammadi) is a bisexual Iranian-American Muslim pop culture enthusiast who isn’t sure where she fits in, growing up feeling too Iranian for Americans, too American for Iranians, too female for her eight brothers, and too gay for her disapproving mother, Shireen (Niousha Noor), an immigrant who overcame cultural challenges to achieve the American dream. After long-buried incidents from the past are revealed, Leila realizes she and her mother may be more alike than they thought.

 

“I’m thrilled for ‘The Persian Version’ to receive this honor,” said Keshavarz. “The Seal of Female Empowerment is particularly meaningful to me because this is a film about three generations of women that celebrates their humor, telling their own stories while maintaining joy in tough times – after all, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun!”

 

“The Persian Version” received a perfect score in the numerical formula that is used to determine if new titles, nominated by CCA Women’s Committee members, are eligible for a SOFEE. Qualifying projects will have a prominent female character arc, give female characters at least equal screen time to male characters, have female leaders behind the scenes, and pass elements highlighted in the Bechdel test. To be considered, new film and television releases must possess an artistic and storytelling value and exceptionality, and score at least 7 out of a possible 10 points in the SOFEE rubric, which can be found at CriticsChoice.com.

See also  Critics Choice Documentary Awards 2923

 

The Seal of Female Empowerment in Entertainment is issued by the CCA Women’s Committee. Members include Tara McNamara (Chair), Hillary Atkin, Semira Ben-Amor, Christina Birro, Lauren Bradshaw, Jamie Broadnax, TJ Callahan, Catalina Combs, Toni Gonzales, Teri Hart, Laura Hurley, Susan Kamyab, Destiny Jackson, Lilly Liu, Louisa Moore, Gayl Murphy, Mary Murphy, Jana Nagase, Sherin Nicole, Patricia Puentes, Christina Radish, Amanda Salas, Rachel Smith, Sammi Turano, and Lynn Venhaus, and Lauren Veneziani, as well as Board member Grae Drake.

 

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Blue Jean Wins SOFEEBlue Jean Wins SOFEE The Other Black Girl Wins SOFEE Lessons in Chemistry Wins SOFEE

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Misc.

The Color Purple Earns SOFEE

Sammi Turano Dec 31, 2023
Misc. Movies

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Film Nominations

Sammi Turano Dec 31, 2023
Misc.

Black Cake Earns SOFEE

Sammi Turano Dec 30, 2023

You Missed

Misc.

The Persian Version Wins SOFEE

Recaps

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/28/2023

Recaps

The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/26/2023

Recaps

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/9/2023

It captivated the world with its star studded lineup and redefined the boundaries of what a football club could be. Linux is a free and open source operating system developed by a worldwide network of developers.