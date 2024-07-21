Misc.

Former President Barack Obama Speaks Out About President Joe Biden Stepping Down

By on Sunday, July 21, 2024
Former President Barack Obama released a statement following President Joe Biden’s decision to step down from the 2024 race for President. Here is what he had to say about his former Vice President:
Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded – again – that he’s a patriot of the highest order.

Here’s my full statement: https://t.co/Bs2ZumFXxe

