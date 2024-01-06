Breaking
Lego Masters Recap for 11/30/2023
Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend Preview
Masterchef Junior Recap for 12/11/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/7/2023
Hallmark Countdown to Christmas 2023 Preview
Sammi’s Favorite Things: Helen Ficalora
Best of 2023: Favorite New Podcast
THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS Preview
Night Court Recap for Bad Santa
Fugitive Dreams Sneak Peek
Hollywood at Home New Episode Preview
The Space Race Sneak Peek
BLACKPINK: A VR Encore Preview
The Masked Singer: Who Won Season 10?
Snake Oil Recap for 9/27/2023
Drive With Swizz Beatz Sneak Peek
Bob Hearts Abishola Ending in 2024
Letterkenny Final Season Preview
Chantelle Albers: TVGrapevine’s Top Actress for 2023
The Amazing Race Recap for 11/8/2023
The Marvels Sneak Peek
Bravo Hot Mic Interviews Scheana Shay
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/12/2023
Maury Povich Receives Lifetime Achievement Award
The Amazing Race Finale Recap for 12/13/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/14/2023
Dolly Parton Releases What’s Up?
Critics Choice Awards 2024: The Television Nominees
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/31/2023
Chef Gordon Ramsay Welcomes Son
La Brea Sneak Peek
The Marvels Final Preview
The Masked Singer Recap for 10/25/2023
OWN Spotlight Sneak Peek
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/19/2023
Lego Masters Recap for 9/28/2023
AGT Fantasy League Recap for 1/1/2024
Nigel Lythgoe Leaves So You Think You Can Dance
Actor Christian Oliver Dead at 51
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/16/2023
Lego Masters Recap for 11/9/2023
Andre Braugher Dead at 61
Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Preview
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/24/2023
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/24/2023
Masterchef Junior Recap for 12/10/2023
America’s Most Wanted Returns to Fox
Mayhem Sneak Peek
The Amazing Race Recap for 12/6/2023
Aberrance Sneak Peek
Sat. Jan 6th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

Lego Masters Recap for 11/30/2023

By Sammi Turano Jan 6, 2024 #fox #lego masters #Lego Masters Recap for 11/30/2023 #Recap #will arnett
Lego Masters Recap for 11/30/2023LEGO MASTERS: L-R: Judges Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard with Host Will Arnett in the “Roller Coaster Madness“ episode of LEGO MASTERS airing Thursday, Nov. 30 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2023 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Tom Griscom/FOX

Lego Masters Recap for 11/30/2023

It is semifinals week on Fox’s Lego Masters. The final teams will make a roller coaster in 12 hours. Will Arnett hosts, while Amy and Jamie judge.

 

Paul and Nealita do a game night theme, but not before asking Kelly and Emilee their plans. The ladies are doing a ladybug themed roller coaster.

 

Christopher and Robert do a dragon dance roller coaster.

 

As always, the teams work while Will, Amy and Jamie observe and give commentary. Emilee and Kelly struggle and soon get overwhelmed.

 

Sam and Neena make a Kraken themed roller coaster, but use their own loops instead of the ones suggested by the judges.

 

Robert and Christopher’s spiral lift isn’t working and is causing problems for the build as a whole. They might have to rethink their plans.

 

There is a minifig accident…which Will marks on a sign counting how many days they had without one.

 

Robert and Christopher finally fix their build and get it to work.

 

Neena and Sam also get theirs working properly despite the doubts from Amy and Jamie.

 

Nealita and Paul’s build starts off strong, but keeps getting stuck.

 

Emilee and Kelly are thrilled their build ends up exactly as intended.

 

Before long, it is time for each team to present their build. The judges and Will give pros and cons to each one, as per usual.

 

All these builds seem so cool. They should pull a DWTS and make everyone go into the finals.

See also  Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for 3/20/2023

 

Christopher and Robert win the challenge and go to the finale.

 

Neena and Sam are also in the finale!

 

Nealita and Paul are in the finale!

 

Emilee and Kelly are eliminated.

 

Finale next week, stay tuned!!

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Lego Masters Season Two Premiere RecapLego Masters Season Two Premiere Recap Lego Masters Recap for June 8, 2021Lego Masters Recap for June 8, 2021 Lego Masters Recap for June 15, 2021: Make and ShakeLego Masters Recap for June 15, 2021: Make and Shake Lego Masters Recap for June 22, 2021Lego Masters Recap for June 22, 2021

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Recaps

Masterchef Junior Recap for 12/11/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 6, 2024
Recaps

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/7/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 6, 2024
Recaps

Night Court Recap for Bad Santa

Sammi Turano Jan 6, 2024

You Missed

Recaps

Lego Masters Recap for 11/30/2023

Previews videos

Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend Preview

Recaps

Masterchef Junior Recap for 12/11/2023

Recaps

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/7/2023

Be the first to review “adorable dog candy art graphic design yellow balloon custom soft phone cases”. We’re deep into this new technology called the internet – elbowdeep.