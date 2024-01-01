Breaking
Blackpink: A VR Encore Sneak Peek
What To Watch: Letterkenny Final Season
Susan Lucci Wins Lifetime Achievement Award
Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/18/2023
Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend Preview
Death by Fame Season 2 Sneak Peek
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/29/2023
New York Homicide Sneak Peek for 10/21/2023
Married to Medicine Recap for 11/26/2023
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/31/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/29/2023
The Color Purple Earns SOFEE
Lego Masters Recap for 11/9/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/8/2023
The Voice Announces New Winner
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/3/2023
Biosphere Sneak Peek
Dolly Parton Releases What’s Up?
OWN Spotlight Sneak Peek
The Amazing Race Recap for 11/22/2023
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Film Nominations
Catchy Comedy Network Honors Richard Moll
Fugitive Dreams Sneak Peek
The Space Race Sneak Peek
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/19/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/10/2023
Lego Masters Recap for 11/4/2023
Aberrance Sneak Peek
First Time Buyer’s Club Sneak Peek
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/14/2023
Waitress: The Musical Sneak Peek
REBEL MOON PART ONE: A CHILD OF FIRE Preview
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/5/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/22/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/1/2023
The Golden Bachelor Recap for 11/2/2023
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 9/28/2023
When Evil Lurks Sneak Peek
Lego Masters Recap for 10/5/2023
Paris Hilton Welcomes Daughter
Gerry Turner Takes a Wife in Golden Bachelor’s First Finale
The Masked Singer: A Double Unmasking
Farmer Wants a Wife Bachelors Announced
Critics Choice Awards 2024: The Television Nominees
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie Highlights
Expats Sneak Peek
Lego Masters Finale Recap for 12/14/2023
Sammi’s Favorite Things: Baketivity
She Came to Me Sneak Peek
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 10/26/2023
Mon. Jan 1st, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/18/2023

By Sammi Turano Jan 1, 2024 #fox #kelly osbourne #lego masters #Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular #Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/18/2023 #Marshawn Lynch #nene leakes #Recap #rob riggle #will arnett
Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/18/2023LEGO MASTERS: CELEBRITY HOLIDAY BRICKTACULAR: L-R: Celebrity Contestant Marshawn Lynch and Season three Contestant Dave Guedes in the “Bricktacular: Holiday Blockbusters“ episode of LEGO MASTERS: CELEBRITY HOLIDAY BRICKTACULAR airing Monday, Dec. 18 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2023 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Tom Griscom/FOX

Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/18/2023

It’s Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular! Will Arnett, Amy and Jamie are back, along with Dave, Randall, Krystle and Caleb from past seasons.

 

The celebrities are Nene Leakes, Kelly Osbourne, Marshawn Lynch and Rob Riggle.

 

The teams are as follows:

Kelly/Randall

Marshawn/Dave

Krystle/Rob

Caleb/Nene

 

The four teams will compete to win money for charity and a trophy.

 

The challenge is to build holiday trains that will barrel through candy canes. The one to barrel through the most will win and join the top two.

 

Kelly and Randall’s train’s theme is delivering coal to the naughty children. It will also incorporate Ozzy.

 

Dave and Marshawn make a Gingerbread Express.

 

Krystle and Rob add magic to their build.

 

Nene is playing for Hope for the Future.

 

Nene and Caleb make an Angel Train which gives gifts to those in need.

 

Will, Amy and Jamie talk to each team to talk about the charities they chose and their holiday traditions.

 

Krystle and Rob make a Christmas Express Spectacular Spectacular which will allow Santa’s Helpers to deliver gifts.

Rob is competing for Children’s Mercy Hospital.

 

As an aside, I had no idea Krystle had a skull tumor. I am glad she is okay!

 

Marshawn is playing for Fam 1st Family Foundation.

 

The teams continue to work, most of them worrying about the strength of their builds.

See also  Big Brother 24 Recap for 8/31/2022: Who Won POV?

 

Before long, it is time for the teams to share their builds. After Will, Amy and Jamie share the pros and cons of each, we find out that Marshawn and Dave are  the first team in the top two.

 

Candy Cane Count:

Rob and Krystle: 33

Kelly and Randall: 32

Nene and Caleb: 33

Marshawn and Dave: 34

 

Rob and Krystle are also in the top two due to the esthetic of their build.

 

Marshawn and Dave are the winning team and get $10,000 for his charity.

 

The second challenge has the teams build a scene from a Christmas movie. They also have to act out a scene from the movie they invented and pitch it to the judges.

 

Krystle and Rob make Good Santa and the Battle for Joy.

 

Nene and Caleb’s build begins with a car driving to the hospital for the birth of a baby, but have to change it once the judges tell them it might not be practical.

 

Dave and Marshawn make an Ice and Van: Shooting for a Holiday Miracle movie build.

 

Kelly and Randall’s movie build is called Up to Snow Good.

 

Nene and Caleb settle on their Holiday Delivery build and take the judges’ advice into consideration.

 

As always, the judges and Will talk to the teams to see where they stand and discuss how they feel about the holidays. Will is even able to help Caleb and Nene get their build correctly done and show the inside of the car.

See also  America's Got Talent Recap for 8/22/2023

 

Marshawn jokes around with the guys about winning the build when one of them was in the restroom.

 

Before long, time is up and it is time to present the builds. Each team also acts out a scene from the movie they invented. The judges give pros and cons of each before declaring a winner.

 

Rob and Krystle and Kelly and Randall are the top two teams with the winner being….Kelly and Randall!

 

Kelly wins $10,000 for her charity Every Mother Counts.

 

More tomorrow, stay tuned!

 

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/19/2023Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/19/2023 Lego Masters Season Two Premiere RecapLego Masters Season Two Premiere Recap Lego Masters Recap for June 8, 2021Lego Masters Recap for June 8, 2021

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Recaps

Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/29/2023

Sammi Turano Dec 31, 2023
Recaps

Married to Medicine Recap for 11/26/2023

Sammi Turano Dec 31, 2023
Recaps

Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/31/2023

Sammi Turano Dec 31, 2023

You Missed

Previews videos

Blackpink: A VR Encore Sneak Peek

videos What to Watch

What To Watch: Letterkenny Final Season

TV News videos

Susan Lucci Wins Lifetime Achievement Award

Recaps

Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/18/2023

What makes real madrid best club of the 20th century ? | detailed analysis [2023].