Breaking
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/22/2024
Emmy Awards 2024: All the Winners
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Recap for 1/16/2024
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 1/18/2024
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/17/2024
Origin Wins SOFEE
Killers of the Flower Moon Sneak Peek
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/8/2024
Gerry Turner Takes a Wife in Golden Bachelor’s First Finale
Doja Cat The Scarlet Tour in VR Preview
AGT Fantasy League Recap for 1/15/2024
Get The Look: Jenna Lyons
The Amazing Race Recap for 10/25/2023
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 11/6/2023
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/15/2024
20/20 Recap for Missing From the Mall
The Beekeeper Sneak Peek
Three Chaplains Sneak Peek
Lola Sneak Peek
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Winners Announced
Imperfect Sneak Peek
She is Conann Sneak Peek
Night Court Recap for The Roz Affair
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/12/2023
In The Know Sneak Peek
When Evil Lurks Sneak Peek
Night Court Recap for Form Fetish
Drive With Swizz Beatz Sneak Peek
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/12/2023
The Amazing Race Finale Recap for 12/13/2023
Night Court Recap for Just the Fax Dan
AGT Fantasy League Recap for 1/1/2024
Derek Magyar Chats with TVGrapevine
Girl in the Video: Meet Andrew Lee Potts
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 12/14/2023
Bachelor in Paradise Snark and Highlights for 10/5/2023
SAG-AFTRA Releases Statement Post Strike
Backstage Creations Announces 2024 Emmy Awards Gift Suite Swag
In The Know Sneak Peek
The Amazing Race Recap for 12/6/2023
The Amazing Race Recap for 11/22/2023
GOING TO MARS: THE NIKKI GIOVANNI PROJECT Release Date Announced
Nigel Lythgoe Leaves So You Think You Can Dance
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/29/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/10/2023
Actor Christian Oliver Dead at 51
Project Dorothy Sneak Peek
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 1/11/2024
The Good Doctor to End in 2024
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Presenters Announced
Mon. Jan 22nd, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/22/2024

By Sammi Turano Jan 22, 2024 #duff goldman #food network #Kids Baking Championship #Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/22/2024 #Recap #Valerie Bertinelli
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/22/2024

Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/22/2024

-Tonight’s KBC has the kids making mosaic pies, using gelatin to make the designs they desire.

-Oscar is making a vanilla mousse pie with lychee, raspberry and pineapple flavors.

-Elsie is making coconut mousse cake with watermelon and pineapple flavors.

-Jamie is making passionfruit mousse pie with tropical flavors.

-Lila’s raspberry mousse pie has lemon and berry flavors.

-Leland makes a strawberry watermelon mousse pie with different fruit gelatin flavors.

-Tasi adds exotic fruit flavors in her passionfruit mousse pie.

-Lila’s pie shrinks, causing her to freak out.

-Camryn’s peach and mango pie has a sunset theme.

-Anaiah makes a strawberry and mango pie.

-Levi makes a citrus pie to represent his life in Florida.

-TWIST! The pie has to have a frame using cookies.

-Oscar’s mousse may be curdled, which can set him behind….and possibly send him home.

-Elsie decides to share in Oscar’s cracker idea for her frame.

-Levi uses spritz cookies, which makes Valerie nervous.

-Lila decides to make cheesecake flavored cookies.

-Tasi’s cookie topping drips too much, so she makes it look intentional. She begins to get overwhelmed and worries about the results of her pie and cookies. Her pie filling being runny doesn’t help matters.

-Jamie throws all sorts of gelatin onto her pie.

-Before long, it is time to present the pies. Duff and Val give the pros and cons of each one before going into deliberation.

-The top two bakers of the night are Levi and Anaiah….with Anaiah winning for the night. They are both are safe for the week.

See also  ICYMI: Call Me Kat Recap for Call Me Dame Booty Clench

-The bottom two bakers are Leland and Tasi, with Leland going home.

 

Hour 2!

-This special shows behind the scenes moments from the series and how they make special desserts.

-Nemo says he makes the most challenging part first to get it out of the way. He also writes down his plan before getting started.

-Davis and Naiel share their love of baking cookies.

-Top 5 cookies: Nadya’s macarons from season 10, Meadow’s spice puzzle cookie from season 6, Adiyta’s cookie cake from season 6, Linsey’s strawberry sugar cookies from season 4 and Toby’s matcha cookie from season 11.

-Another tip to stand out is using unique flavor palates, like Nadya and D’Von from season nine.

-Top flavor palates: Matthew A’s Earl Grey tea ice cream, white chocolate and almond blondie from season 5, D’Von’s mango ombre and vanilla bean cookie, Genevieve’s habanero and lemon macaron from season 11, Nadya’s blood orange cupcake, Naiel’s lemon rosemary cheesecake from season 11, Sohan’s saffron and cardamom macarons and Santiago’s Earl Grey and lavender cookie cereal.

-Duff makes a cake and shows how to properly mix it to make a tender cake.

-After a lesson on frying foods and the dos and don’ts of making the perfect pastry, we learn that Bella learned the importance of time management, while Nash shares how he learned how to reroute his ideas. Genevieve recalls how time management cost her a place in the next round…but she rebounded by winning the Halloween special.

-Duff and the kids give lessons on how to make their cake layers stand out and work better….including adding chocolate chips between the layers.

See also  ICYMI: Call Me Kat Recap for Call Me Kingbirdie

-The kids and Duff discuss the difference between American buttercream (butter and sugar), Swiss buttercream (egg whites and sugar beaten into a meringue.) and French buttercream (butter, egg, sugar and water)

-Crumb coats help buttercream stick, as does a final spin with a spatula in very hot water.

-TWISTS!!! The kids have love/hate relationships with them, but it allows them to be more creative.

-Royal icing–powdered sugar and egg whites.

-The kids share their favorite decorating tips.

-PUPPIES!!!!!!!!!

-I forgot about the Puppy Bowl and how Bella got one of the pups for winning the challenge. Several other kids got pups after the show too…..and Caylin got a show cow.

-Nyah tells kids to believe in yourself and be proud of your work.

-Brady is all grown up and tells kids to be confident, know your intentions and have fun!

-Best finale cakes: Abby’s season 4 cake, Naiel’s season 11 cake and Keaton from season 9.

-Duff’s sugar cookie, rainbow cookie and pie shaped cake topped with ice cream and lollipop decorations is sooooo cool.

-More next week, stay tuned!

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/22/2024Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/1/2024 Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/22/2024Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/8/2024 Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/22/2024Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/15/2024 Guy's All-American Road Trip: Flavortown and Family FunGuy’s All-American Road Trip: Flavortown and Family Fun

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Recaps

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Recap for 1/16/2024

Sammi Turano Jan 22, 2024
Recaps

Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 1/18/2024

Sammi Turano Jan 22, 2024
Recaps

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/17/2024

Sammi Turano Jan 22, 2024

You Missed

Recaps

Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/22/2024

TV News

Emmy Awards 2024: All the Winners

Recaps

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Recap for 1/16/2024

Recaps

Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 1/18/2024

Vox ai | ai voice generator & marketplace |. © 2024 insaf news bd.