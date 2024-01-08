Breaking
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/8/2024
Merry Elfin’ Christmas Special to Air on Fox
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/3/2024
The Voice Announces New Winner
Catchy Comedy Network Honors Richard Moll
The Masked Singer Recap for 11/8/2023
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 11/2/2023
Blackpink: A VR Encore Sneak Peek
First Time Buyer’s Club Sneak Peek
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/3/2023
SAG-AFTRA Reaches Deal to End Strike
The Brothers Sun Preview
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/10/2023
Fly Skinz Drops New Single
Fox 2023 Holiday Schedule
Big Brother 25 Recap for 11/2/2023
The Golden Bachelor Recap for 9/28/2023
AGT Fantasy League Recap for 1/1/2024
Project Dorothy Sneak Peek
Fugitive Dreams Sneak Peek
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/1/2024
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Preview
ABC Announces 2024 Schedule
Actor Christian Oliver Dead at 51
What To Watch: Letterkenny Final Season
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 11/6/2023
Big Brother Recap for 10/22/2023
Lego Masters Recap for 9/28/2023
Erika Jayne Gets Bravo Series
Golden Globes 2024 Winners and Highlights
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/21/2023
Archie Sneak Peek
Norman Lear Dead at 101
The Amazing Race Recap for 11/1/2023
Lessons in Chemistry Wins SOFEE
Memory Sneak Peek
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 10/25/2023
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/12/2023
Big Brother 25 Recap for 11/5/2023
Bachelor Couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Announce Divorce
CBS Releases Statement Regarding the Death of Norman Lear
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/12/2023
The Amazing Race Recap for 10/11/2023
The Amazing Race Recap for 11/15/2023
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 10/19/2023
THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS Preview
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Finale Snark and Highlights for 1/2/2024
Hollywood at Home New Episode Preview
NSYNC Debuts as Trolls
Critics Choice Documentary Awards 2023 Winners
Mon. Jan 8th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/8/2024

By Sammi Turano Jan 8, 2024 #duff goldman #food network #Kids Baking Championship #Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/8/2024 #Recap #Valerie Bertinelli
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/8/2024

Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/8/2024

-Tonight’s Kids Baking Challenge is to make a Blondie Hopscotch Puzzle…..with their own special style AND playground.

Elsie is adding a sandbox to her playground. Her blondies have butterscotch chips and marshmallows.

Jaime’s playground has a cat and dodge ball. She makes butter pecan cinnamon blondies.

Lila makes Neapolitan blondies with sunshine, flowers and grass.

Levi makes caramel white chocolate blondies.

Leland makes his blondies the classic vanilla flavor with brown butter. He uses the wrong sugar and must start over. His playground has a classic swing set.

Anaiah makes cookies and cream blondies with different shapes and a sandbox to finish off her playground.

Tasi makes s’mores blondies with diamond shapes and grass.

Oscar makes peanut butter and jelly blondies with a foursquare box with his and his sister’s names.

Andy makes mint cookie blondies with coffee extract.

Madison makes pumpkin pecan blondies with chalk designs and a sand pit.

-TWIST! They must add edible trees to their playgrounds.

Camryn makes s’more caramel blondies with a sandbox, swing set and seesaw. She uses an ice cream cone and rice crispies for her tree.

-Oscar uses a cake pop from his leftover batter for his tree.

-Andy gets frustrated trying to make his tree….especially when the cup to freeze the chocolate cracks.

-I love how they all share ingredients.

-Elsie makes a peanut butter popcorn ball in an ice cream cone for her tree with Leland following suit.

See also  People Magazine Investigates Recap for Who Killed Our Girls?

-Tasi uses a blowtorch to add detail to her trees.

-Jamie also uses popcorn balls for her trees. She is also worried that her blondies might not be up to par.

-Tasi and Jamie are so cute that Duff Goldman quips that they should have their own show.

-Camryn’s blondies get stuck to the pan, leaving her in tears. Leland and Valerie Bertinelli calm her down and help out.

-Andy also had problems with his blondies cutting properly. He adds vanilla cookies to make it work…..but he falls behind.

-Everyone is under the wire trying to finish in time.

-Before long, the kids must present their desserts. Duff and Valerie give pros and cons….and even use toy feet to see if the hopscotch board is made correctly.

-Anaiah, Levi and Jamie are the top three acts, with Anaiah being the winner of the night. They are all safe.

-Madison and Andy are in the bottom two with Andy going home.

-More next week, stay tuned.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/8/2024Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/1/2024 Guy's All-American Road Trip: Flavortown and Family FunGuy’s All-American Road Trip: Flavortown and Family Fun Guy's All American Road Trip Recap for 6/23/2023Guy’s All American Road Trip Recap for 6/23/2023 Outchef'd Recap for 8/31/2023Outchef’d Recap for 6/22/2023

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Recaps

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/3/2024

Sammi Turano Jan 8, 2024
Recaps

The Masked Singer Recap for 11/8/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 8, 2024
Recaps

Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 11/2/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 8, 2024

You Missed

Recaps

Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/8/2024

Previews videos

Merry Elfin’ Christmas Special to Air on Fox

Recaps

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/3/2024

TV News

The Voice Announces New Winner

গাজার বিরুদ্ধে ইসরায়েল যুদ্ধ হাসপাতালগুলি. Why magic lantern is the best software for cannon cameras & it’s free | softwarerevie.