Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/8/2024

-Tonight’s Kids Baking Challenge is to make a Blondie Hopscotch Puzzle…..with their own special style AND playground.

–Elsie is adding a sandbox to her playground. Her blondies have butterscotch chips and marshmallows.

–Jaime’s playground has a cat and dodge ball. She makes butter pecan cinnamon blondies.

–Lila makes Neapolitan blondies with sunshine, flowers and grass.

–Levi makes caramel white chocolate blondies.

–Leland makes his blondies the classic vanilla flavor with brown butter. He uses the wrong sugar and must start over. His playground has a classic swing set.

–Anaiah makes cookies and cream blondies with different shapes and a sandbox to finish off her playground.

–Tasi makes s’mores blondies with diamond shapes and grass.

Oscar makes peanut butter and jelly blondies with a foursquare box with his and his sister’s names.

–Andy makes mint cookie blondies with coffee extract.

–Madison makes pumpkin pecan blondies with chalk designs and a sand pit.

-TWIST! They must add edible trees to their playgrounds.

–Camryn makes s’more caramel blondies with a sandbox, swing set and seesaw. She uses an ice cream cone and rice crispies for her tree.

-Oscar uses a cake pop from his leftover batter for his tree.

-Andy gets frustrated trying to make his tree….especially when the cup to freeze the chocolate cracks.

-I love how they all share ingredients.

-Elsie makes a peanut butter popcorn ball in an ice cream cone for her tree with Leland following suit.

-Tasi uses a blowtorch to add detail to her trees.

-Jamie also uses popcorn balls for her trees. She is also worried that her blondies might not be up to par.

-Tasi and Jamie are so cute that Duff Goldman quips that they should have their own show.

-Camryn’s blondies get stuck to the pan, leaving her in tears. Leland and Valerie Bertinelli calm her down and help out.

-Andy also had problems with his blondies cutting properly. He adds vanilla cookies to make it work…..but he falls behind.

-Everyone is under the wire trying to finish in time.

-Before long, the kids must present their desserts. Duff and Valerie give pros and cons….and even use toy feet to see if the hopscotch board is made correctly.

-Anaiah, Levi and Jamie are the top three acts, with Anaiah being the winner of the night. They are all safe.

-Madison and Andy are in the bottom two with Andy going home.

-More next week, stay tuned.

