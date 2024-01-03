Breaking
TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

TV News

How to Have Your Emily in Paris Moment

By Sammi Turano Jan 3, 2024

 

In a first for the brand, fans of Netflix’s Emily In Pariscan now take themed trips to the French capital with DHARMA, a travel startup that offers exclusive trips hosted by iconic people and brands. Inspired by the hit series, the “Paris by Emily” travel experience, created under license from Paramount Global, will offer ultra-curated group trips with events that capture the vibrant and enchanting world of Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins.

The four-night/five-day small group trips to Paris are hosted by lifestyle influencers, or “Emileaders.” Mirroring Emily’s Parisian adventures, the trips offer a range of immersive experiences centered around fashion, lifestyle and romance. With exclusive trip elements ranging from private designer atelier visits to a Sylvie-inspired Masterclass on the art of seduction and an oh-so-French Lillet-Spritz cocktail-making session on one of Paris’ most iconic rooftops, these trips are designed to reflect the show’s colorful spirit.

“We crafted these ‘Paris by Emily’ trips to ensure guests leave Paris with something far more meaningful than just a souvenir beret and some photos. Our core conviction is that the future of travel is not about the where but the why,” said Charaf El Mansouri, CEO at DHARMA. “So many of us seek travel experiences that are transformational. Series like Emily in Paris make you wish there was a ‘Book This Trip’ button at the end of every episode – That’s the opportunity we see ahead.”

Ines Tazi, the Netflix TV Personality who is the first ambassador to host a “Paris by Emily” trip, said, “This innovative concept is a brand-new adventure. I love creating bridges between online and offline, fiction and reality. Curating this new experience allows me to share what I cherish about Paris, from fashion and gastronomy to art and history. Just like Emily in Paris, this is an ode to the French capital for culturally curious minds!”

Marylin Fitoussi, Costume Designer, Emily in Paris, adds: “You can expect a curation of retailers and designers true to the spirit of my work on the show that will excite, delight, and surprise. “Paris by Emily” will capture the essence of Emily Cooper’s fashionable adventures in Paris.”

“We are very excited about our new partnership with DHARMA, to create a bold and unique, curated travel experience that will immerse guests in memorable moments from Emily in Paris,” said Marie Marks, SVP, Themed Experiences, Paramount. “People want to participate in experiences that bring their favorite brands to life in compelling and innovative ways that extend beyond the screen.”

For more information about “Paris by Emily” and to book your trip, visit www.seekdharma.com/brands/parisbyemily.

ENDS

Trip Details

  • The trips are for small groups of 8-16 people from 4 nights/5 days
  • Each trip is curated by its host, or Emileader, but an indicative inclusions list may be:

o   1x “Fake It Till We Bake It” pastry class

o   1x Behind-the-scenes locations tour

o   1x Palais Royal Content Capture experience

o   1x Café French lesson

o   1x Exclusive “Only-Emily” fashion visits

o   1x Le Flirt Masterclass

o   4x Breakfasts

o   2x Aperitifs

o   2x Dinners

o   Exclusive “Paris by Emily” tote

o   Infinite amounts of fun!

  • Costs to book:

o   Shared room – From US$2,700 [£2155] per person

o   Single room – From US$3,600 [£2870] per person

o   Flights, insurance, and anything not listed

By Sammi Turano

