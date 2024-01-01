Breaking
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/14/2023
Blackpink: A VR Encore Sneak Peek
What To Watch: Letterkenny Final Season
Susan Lucci Wins Lifetime Achievement Award
Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/18/2023
Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend Preview
Death by Fame Season 2 Sneak Peek
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/29/2023
New York Homicide Sneak Peek for 10/21/2023
Married to Medicine Recap for 11/26/2023
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/31/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/29/2023
The Color Purple Earns SOFEE
Lego Masters Recap for 11/9/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/8/2023
The Voice Announces New Winner
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/3/2023
Biosphere Sneak Peek
Dolly Parton Releases What’s Up?
OWN Spotlight Sneak Peek
The Amazing Race Recap for 11/22/2023
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Film Nominations
Catchy Comedy Network Honors Richard Moll
Fugitive Dreams Sneak Peek
The Space Race Sneak Peek
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/19/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/10/2023
Lego Masters Recap for 11/4/2023
Aberrance Sneak Peek
First Time Buyer’s Club Sneak Peek
Waitress: The Musical Sneak Peek
REBEL MOON PART ONE: A CHILD OF FIRE Preview
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/5/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/22/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/1/2023
The Golden Bachelor Recap for 11/2/2023
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 9/28/2023
When Evil Lurks Sneak Peek
Lego Masters Recap for 10/5/2023
Paris Hilton Welcomes Daughter
Gerry Turner Takes a Wife in Golden Bachelor’s First Finale
The Masked Singer: A Double Unmasking
Farmer Wants a Wife Bachelors Announced
Critics Choice Awards 2024: The Television Nominees
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie Highlights
Expats Sneak Peek
Lego Masters Finale Recap for 12/14/2023
Sammi’s Favorite Things: Baketivity
She Came to Me Sneak Peek
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 10/26/2023
Mon. Jan 1st, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/14/2023

By Sammi Turano Jan 1, 2024 #Big Brother Reindeer Games #Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/14/2023 #CBS #julie Chen moonves #Recap
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/14/2023BIG BROTHER REINDEER GAMES Thursday December 14, (9:00 – 11:00 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and live streaming on Paramount+ and PlutoTV. Pictured: Xavier Prather. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/14/2023

It’s night three of Big Brother Reindeer Games on CBS. There are seven people left and four more episodes….so let the games begin!

Josh talks about how the games are heating up, while Taylor and Britney decide to make an all-girls alliance….despite the fact that Taylor is already in an alliance with Xavier and Josh.

 

Meanwhile, Xavier and Danielle the fact that Nicole was saved the night before. She tells him she needs him for the showdown.

 

Nicole begins to suspect Xavier and Danielle are in an alliance, which worries her. Britney also suspects something is going on.

 

Derek Xiao arrives as the new Elf and to introduce the night’s challenges.

 

Naughty and Nice Challenge: A musician plays 12 Days of Christmas and the game consists of the players trying to figure out why he was dumped. They must find the answer by looking for Christmas cookies that spell out the phrase he is looking for….and the winner will get a two-minute head start in challenge two.

 

Derek gives the hint of colors helping them. Britney doesn’t wasn’t to win and give someone a disadvantage. Josh is determined to win.

 

However, Taylor is the one who wins by correctly guessing the phrase You Are Too Clingy. Since she is able to give one player the disadvantage, everyone tries to give her advice and get on her good side. Xavier and Josh also volunteer to receive the disadvantage to make things easier. She decides to give it to Josh, who pretends he is angry over this turn of events. However, he worries he might regret this later.

See also  ICYMI: Call Me Kat Recap for Therapy

 

The next challenge has everyone put together gingerbread cookies. Taylor has a head start as her prize while Josh’s gets a five-minute block on his completed puzzle.

 

Everyone seems to struggle with this challenge, but after a false start, Nicole ends up winning. She must now choose someone for the Santa Showdown. This person will have to choose someone to compete with less time if they win.

 

Xavier is the target. Britney wonders what the Showdown will be and will volunteer if it is something she will be willing to do.

 

Santa’s Showdown consists of a human sized snow globe that has a hamster wheel maze. The first person to go will have the most time, with each person following having one minute less time.

 

Frankie is chosen first and has 5:30 minutes to complete the puzzle. As he competes, Josh and Britney promise to work together and not put each other up.

 

Frankie finishes the puzzle in 3:11 minutes. He chooses Xavier to go next and he finishes with 14 seconds to spare. He wants to choose Britney, who doesn’t want to do it, knowing she could go home. Nicole agrees, but he still chooses her. Despite being worried, she manages to finish with 1:18 minutes to spare.

 

Taylor volunteers to go until Britney finds out she was put up in order to keep Danielle safe. This upsets her and makes Danielle the next one to compete in the showdown. She is unable to finish and is eliminated.

See also  America’s Got Talent Semifinals Results for 9/11/19

 

More next week, stay tuned.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/12/2023Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/12/2023 Big Brother 21 Premiere Recap Part 1 Big Brother Recap for 6/30/19 Big Brother Recap for 7/2/19

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Recaps

Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/18/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 1, 2024
Recaps

Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/29/2023

Sammi Turano Dec 31, 2023
Recaps

Married to Medicine Recap for 11/26/2023

Sammi Turano Dec 31, 2023

You Missed

Recaps

Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/14/2023

Previews videos

Blackpink: A VR Encore Sneak Peek

videos What to Watch

What To Watch: Letterkenny Final Season

TV News videos

Susan Lucci Wins Lifetime Achievement Award