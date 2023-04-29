0 0

Julianne Hough Replaces Tyra Banks as Dancing With the Stars Host

Back in the ballroom! Julianne Hough, who won seasons four and five of Dancing With the Stars, is returning to the ballroom as co-host. She is replacing Tyra Banks, who announced her departure from the show last week.

“It is such an honor to be rejoining Dancing with the Stars as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of,” the former America’s Got Talent judge told Variety in a statement. “The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years.”

“I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor. The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can’t wait to feel it again — and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans — for another exciting season,” she concluded.

In addition to competing on DWTS, the Safe Haven star also served as judge from 2014-2017. She went on to work on several other projects, including Grease Live, Footloose, several music projects, and a stint as an AGT judge.

More news will be released as it becomes available.

