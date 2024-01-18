Breaking
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 1/18/2024
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/29/2023
Actor Christian Oliver Dead at 51
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Finale Snark and Highlights for 1/2/2024
Girl in the Video: Meet Andrew Lee Potts
Imperfect Sneak Peek
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Winners Announced
Lola Sneak Peek
Night Court Recap for Form Fetish
Origin Wins SOFEE
Project Dorothy Sneak Peek
PaleyFest 2023 News
Derek Magyar Chats with TVGrapevine
When Evil Lurks Sneak Peek
The Amazing Race Recap for 11/22/2023
Special Forces World’s Toughest Test Recap for 11/13/2023
The Good Doctor to End in 2024
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Presenters Announced
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 1/11/2024
Backstage Creations Announces 2024 Emmy Awards Gift Suite Swag
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/10/2024
SAG Awards 2024 Nominees Announced
Drive With Swizz Beatz Sneak Peek
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/12/2023
The Amazing Race Recap for 12/6/2023
The Amazing Race Finale Recap for 12/13/2023
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 12/14/2023
Golden Globes 2024 Winners and Highlights
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/3/2024
Peacock Releases Trailer for Monk Movie
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/17/2024
Daytime Emmy Awards 2023 Winners
Chelsea Handler Returns to Critics Choice Awards
Bachelor in Paradise Snark and Highlights for 10/5/2023
Critics Choice Association to Honor Harrison Ford
Nigel Lythgoe Leaves So You Think You Can Dance
Married to Medicine Recap for 11/26/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/12/2023
SQUID GAME: THE CHALLENGE Sneak Peek
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Finale Snark and Highlights for 1/9/2024
She Came to Me Sneak Peek
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/1/2024
So You Think You Can Dance Returns for Season 18
The Golden Bachelor Recap for 10/26/2023
The Amazing Race Recap for 11/30/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Recap for 1/16/2024
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Preview
Night Court Actor Richard Moll Dead at 80
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/24/2023
GOING TO MARS: THE NIKKI GIOVANNI PROJECT Release Date Announced
Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 1/18/2024

By Sammi Turano Jan 18, 2024 #chef gordon ramsay #chef ramsay #fox #Hell's Kitchen Recap for 1/18/2024 #hell’s kitchen #Recap
Hell's Kitchen Recap for 1/18/2024HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Johnathan in the “Don’t Be Fooled” episode of HELL’S KITCHEN airing Thursday, Jan. 18 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2024 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.

Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 1/18/2024

-The first challenge has our finalists make a meal after a supermarket run to get the ingredients they need….racing each other through the entire thing.

-Twist! They are not shopping for themselves, but for each other…..with the names being revealed under a sticker on the cart.

-Nobody is happy with this twist….and snark on the ingredients/shopping styles of their fellow competitors.

-Before long, it is time to present the dishes. After Chef Ramsay gives the pros and cons of each, Johnathan’s dish wins. He gets to host a pop-up event and a two-night adventure to Florida. He chooses Ryan as his travel partner.

-Sammi and Carmen will be cracking coconuts back in the kitchen.

-The guys make their adventure into a bromance date with food, champagne and jet skis.

-Before long, it is time for the dinner service….everyone is in a tizzy and fighting. Chef Ramsay isn’t helping matters by adding sabotage to the mix.

-The whole thing seems like a mess, but it seems like the sabotage is a way to make sure they are paying attention to orders?

-Johnathan seems to be in a better frame of mind than he was last week and is thrilled that Chef Ramsay is recognizing his hard work.

-The sabotage makes things tense in the kitchen and causes Sammi and Ryan to fight over raw lobster.

-Things finally get under control and the dinner service is a success!

-Now Chef Ramsay has to make the tough decision to eliminate someone. As he deliberates, the final four discuss why winning would mean so much to them.

See also  The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/17/2023

-Ryan is the first one to make it into the finals. Johnathan is next, followed by Sammi.

-Carmen is eliminated, but Chef Ramsay tells her to reach out once she has more experience….and to keep the jacket.

-More next week, stay tuned.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Default ThumbnailICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 7/13/2022 ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 8/17/2022ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 8/17/2022 Hell's Kitchen Recap for 12/14/2023Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 9/28/2023 Hell's Kitchen Recap for 12/14/2023Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 10/5/2023

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Recaps

Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/29/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 18, 2024
Recaps

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Finale Snark and Highlights for 1/2/2024

Sammi Turano Jan 18, 2024
Recaps

Night Court Recap for Form Fetish

Sammi Turano Jan 18, 2024

You Missed

Recaps

Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 1/18/2024

Recaps

Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/29/2023

Celebrity Death

Actor Christian Oliver Dead at 51

Recaps

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Finale Snark and Highlights for 1/2/2024

Fifa 2022 finals : who will win the football world cup ?.