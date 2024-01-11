Breaking
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 1/11/2024
Nazrin Choudhury Discusses Red, White and Blue
Doctor Who Holiday Special Sneak Peek
The Golden Bachelor Recap for 10/19/2023
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/26/2023
The Good Doctor to End in 2024
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/3/2024
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Preview
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Finale Snark and Highlights for 1/2/2024
In The Know Sneak Peek
Actor Christian Oliver Dead at 51
Nigel Lythgoe Leaves So You Think You Can Dance
Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/19/2023
The Beekeeper Sneak Peek
First Time Caller Sneak Peek
MR. MONK’S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE Release Date Announced
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Film Nominations
Lego Masters Recap for 10/19/2023
Candy Cane Lane Preview
Freud’s Last Session Sneak Peek
Catchy Comedy Network Honors Richard Moll
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/19/2023
Let Us Prey: A Ministry of Scandals Preview
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Presenters Announced
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/14/2023
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 1/4/2024
Project Dorothy Sneak Peek
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 12/4/2023
Night Court Recap for The Roz Affair
Love is Blind Reunion Preview
Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story Sneak Peek
Lego Masters Recap for 10/12/2023
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 9/26/2023
Texas Rangers Win Their First World Series
Three Chaplains Sneak Peek
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/26/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/15/2023
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/19/2023
CBS News to Air Warming Signs
America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/26/2023
Squid Game: The Challenge Sneak Peek
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/1/2024
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/10/2024
SAG Awards 2024 Nominees Announced
REBEL MOON PART ONE: A CHILD OF FIRE Preview
GOING TO MARS: THE NIKKI GIOVANNI PROJECT Release Date Announced
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/9/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/5/2023
OWN Spotlight Sneak Peek
CBS Releases Statement Regarding the Death of Norman Lear
Thu. Jan 11th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 1/11/2024

By Sammi Turano Jan 11, 2024 #chef gordon ramsay #fox #Hell's Kitchen Recap for 1/11/2024 #hell’s kitchen #Recap
Hell's Kitchen Recap for 1/11/2024HELL’S KITCHEN: L-R: Contestants Carmen and Johnathan with host/chef Gordon Ramsay in the “Hellish Hangover” episode of HELL’S KITCHEN airing Thursday, Jan. 11 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2023 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.

Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 1/11/2024

-Everyone is celebrating getting a black jacket….maybe a bit too much.

-Johnathan apparently imbibed a bit too much and is called out by Chef Ramsay.

-The first challenge is to make an Instagram worthy meal that can go viral via photo.

-Sammi is also struggling after her night of partying, but is determined to do well.

-Before long, it is time to judge the dishes. After Chef Ramsay, his social media page and Chef Kevin Meehan give their feedback, they determine that Leigh is the winner.

-Why does Chef Ramsay insist on calling them young man and young lady? I find it so demeaning.

-Leigh wins a day of relaxation with high tea and time at the Muscle Lab. She chooses Carmen join her. In addition, she also gets a Spiceology set for her kitchen.

-Johnathan continues to feel called out by Chef Ramsay and won’t stop complaining about it.

-Everyone else is blanching and peeling almonds.

-Dinner service time! As always, the cooks will make food for a dining room full of people, including several celebrities.

-Johnathan continues to struggle and get called out by Chef Ramsay, causing more tension and fighting…to the point where he is told to shape up or go home.

-The entire kitchen seems to be struggling. There are issues with food dropping, food not cooked properly and lots of tension. Chef Ramsay is at the end of his rope and yells at them to get it together.

See also  People Magazine Investigates: The Delphi Killer Recap

-The steak and fries dish looks so delicious.

-Once the Wellys are undercooked, Chef Ramsay stops orders to get them back in the game and cooking properly.

-People are getting annoyed about not getting food…..but they get more wine?

-The night is a disaster and now they must choose two nominees for elimination.

-The nominees are Dahmere and Leigh because they dropped the ball.

-The chef going home tonight is….Leigh…..and this is GASP WORTHY! WTF?

-Dahmere is also eliminated for….not delegating. I hate that argument. While I agree delegating should happen to a point, people should responsible for their own work. It is not anyone else’s responsibility to make them do their work.

-More next week, stay tuned.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Hell's Kitchen Recap for 12/14/2023Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 9/28/2023 Hell's Kitchen Recap for 12/14/2023Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 10/5/2023 Hell's Kitchen Recap for 10/12/2023Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 10/12/2023 Hell's Kitchen Recap for 1/4/2024Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 10/19/2023

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Recaps

The Golden Bachelor Recap for 10/19/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 11, 2024
Recaps

The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/26/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 11, 2024
Recaps

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/3/2024

Sammi Turano Jan 11, 2024

You Missed

Recaps

Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 1/11/2024

TV News

Nazrin Choudhury Discusses Red, White and Blue

TV News

Doctor Who Holiday Special Sneak Peek

Recaps

The Golden Bachelor Recap for 10/19/2023