The Good Doctor to End in 2024

The doctor is out. The Good Doctor, which has been on ABC for the past seven seasons, will end its run in 2024, TVGrapevine has learned. The show featured Freddie Highmore as an autistic doctor who dealt with life, love and everything in between while working in the medical field.

Producer Erin Gunn and showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman released the following statement to the media:

“The Good Doctor has been a once in a lifetime opportunity, but it’s time to say goodbye. We are incredibly proud of the work we’ve done and the message we’ve been privileged to be a part of. We look forward to giving our fantastic fans, the truly extraordinary Freddie Highmore, the rest of our talented actors (and friends), and the best crew in the business the series ending that you all deserve. Thank you, Sony; thank you, ABC; thank you all.”

Freddie Highmore’s statement:

“Playing Dr. Shaun Murphy has been an immense privilege and one of the most remarkable and rewarding experiences of my life. I will always be grateful to David, Liz, and Erin as well as the hugely talented – and lovely – cast, writers, and crew who made this show possible. Caring deeply is what got us here. Thank you to Sony and ABC, and to everyone who has watched along at home. With love from Vancouver … tequila, stat!”

ABC previously announced that Station 19 will also be ending its run this year.

