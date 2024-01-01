Breaking
Celebrity Death

General Hospital Star Tyler Christopher Dead at 50

By Sammi Turano Jan 1, 2024
General Hospital Star Tyler Christopher Dead at 50People

General Hospital Star Tyler Christopher Dead at 50

Sad news for the soap opera world tonight. Tyler Christopher, who is best known for playing Stefan DiMera on Days of Our Lives and Nikolas Cassidine on General Hospital, has died. He was 50 years old.

The Emmy winning actor is said to have died from a cardiac event in his home this morning. No further details were available as of press time.

His former co-star Maurice Benard and General Hospital’s executive producer Frank Valentini released statements via their respective social media pages:

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maurice Benard (@mauricebenard)

He is survived by his children Greysun James and Boheme. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time

