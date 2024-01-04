Breaking
Ryan O'Neal Dead at 82
Thu. Jan 4th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Ryan O’Neal Dead at 82

Sad news for Hollywood tonight. Ryan O’Neal, known for roles in projects such as Love Story (which earned him an Oscar nomination) and Paper Moon, has died. He was 82 years old.

A cause of death was not disclosed as of press time, but he previously suffered from prostate cancer and chronic leukemia.

 

His son Patrick posted the news on Instagram:

 

 

He is survived by four children and five grandchildren. He was previously partners with Farrah Fawcett, whom he reconciled with prior to her death in 2009.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

