0 0

Read Time: 44 Second

Days of Our Lives Actor John Aniston Dead at 89

Sad news for the world of Hollywood today. John Aniston, best known for playing Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives, has died. He was 89 years old.

His daughter, Friends star Jennifer Aniston, posted a touching tribute on her Instagram page this morning.

“Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

The late actor recently won a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 show, which Jennifer accepted on his behalf.

John is survived by Jennifer, his son Alex and Sherry Rooney. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time,

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com