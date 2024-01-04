Breaking
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/19/2023
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 11/21/2023
Young Sheldon to End in 2024
Lessons in Chemistry Wins SOFEE
Texas Rangers Win Their First World Series
Unsolved Mysteries Behind the Legacy Highlights and Recap
Norman Lear Dead at 101
Dancing With The Stars Semifinals Recap for 11/28/2023
Below Deck Season 11 Premiere Date Announced
In The Know Sneak Peek
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/3/2023
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 11/13/2023
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/31/2023
ABC Announces 2024 Schedule
So You Think You Can Dance Returns for Season 18
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 9/26/2023
THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: CELEBRITY HOLIDAY Sneak Peek
What To Watch: Letterkenny Final Season
THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS Preview
Night Court Recap for Bad Santa
Blackpink: A VR Encore Sneak Peek
Hollywood at Home New Episode Preview
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/19/2023
OWN Spotlight Sneak Peek
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 12/3/2023
Letterkenny Final Season Preview
Ryan O’Neal Dead at 82
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 11/2/2023
Masterchef Junior Recap for 12/10/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/31/2023
GOING TO MARS: THE NIKKI GIOVANNI PROJECT Release Date Announced
The Marvels Final Preview
Sammi’s Favorite Things Friends Edition: The One With The Mugs
Let Us Prey: A Ministry of Scandals Preview
Pay or Die Sneak Peek
The Masked Singer Recap for 10/11/2023
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Dead at 96
Married to Medicine Recap for 11/12/2023
Best of 2023: Favorite New Podcast
What to Watch: Explorer Lake of Fire
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 10/2/2023
The Voice Finale Guests Announced
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/15/2023
The Voice Announces New Winner
Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/19/2023
The Masked Singer: Who Won Season 10?
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/14/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/3/2024
Unsung Hero Preview
Only Murders in the Building Recap for Sitzprobe
Thu. Jan 4th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/19/2023

By Sammi Turano Jan 4, 2024 #bb25 #big brother #big brother 25 #Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/19/2023 #big brother cbs #but first #CBS #cbs big brother #hoh #julie Chen moonves #pov #Recap
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/19/2023BIG BROTHER Thursday October 19, (9:00 – 10:00 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and live streaming on Paramount+ and PlutoTV. Pictured: Julie Chen Moonves. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/19/2023

Big Brother 25 on CBS picks up with Blue taking herself off the block and Jag removing Felicia. The invisible HOH Jag puts Cory and America on the block as replacement nominations. America is upset, but Cory is okay with it since he knows he would have done the same thing in Jag’s shoes.

 

Cirie and Felicia are thrilled with this turn of events since it means that they can float to the finals. They are also delighted to see the two power duos going against each other.

 

Cory and America both question Jag for his motives since they know is secret power. She also denies every saying Jag and Matt were targets.

 

However, America later tells Cory she did talk to Blue about going after Matt and Jag and it got back to them. Cory says there is nothing that can be done and fights to stay in the house.

 

America then confronts Blue and asks if she said anything to Jag and Matt. Blue says she is playing the game for herself now and is sorry they got burned by it. However, she agrees to work with her if Cory leaves.

 

Cirie is sick of her BB Superhero punishment and says that she cannot wait for it all to be over.

 

Cory goes around the house in hopes of saving himself and seems to get people on his side, including Blue, Cirie and Felicia, who think getting America out might be better for their game.

See also  The Real Housewives of Potomac Recap for 8/1/2021

 

Later on, Cirie thinks things over and wonders if keeping Cory might cause problems later on, especially if he reconciles with the other guys. She also wonders if he will even take them to the final three. She thinks it over and thinks that getting rid of Cory might be her best bet.

 

Eviction time! Cory and America give their final pleas before the vote takes place. In a unanimous vote, Cory is sent to jury.

 

In his exit interview, he tells Julie he isn’t surprised due to his issues with the ladies and that the showmance didn’t help matters. He is only surprised by the double backdoor.

 

Double eviction next week, stay tuned!

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Big Brother 25 Live Feeds: Another Week in the House BeginsBig Brother 25 Live Feeds: The First 24 Hours Big Brother 25 Live Feeds: Saturday SessionsBig Brother 25 Live Feeds: Saturday Sessions Big Brother 25 Recap for 8/10/2023: Who Got Evicted?Big Brother 25 Recap for 8/10/2023: Who Got Evicted? Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/15/2023Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/15/2023

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Recaps

Dancing With the Stars Recap for 11/21/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 4, 2024
Recaps

Unsolved Mysteries Behind the Legacy Highlights and Recap

Sammi Turano Jan 4, 2024
Recaps

Dancing With The Stars Semifinals Recap for 11/28/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 4, 2024

You Missed

Recaps

Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/19/2023

Recaps

Dancing With the Stars Recap for 11/21/2023

Show Renewals/Cancellations

Young Sheldon to End in 2024

Misc.

Lessons in Chemistry Wins SOFEE