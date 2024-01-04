The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/3/2023

-Lisa throwing a tantrum over not being able to tan is….not something to be bragging about….just saying.

-This digital facial thing Lisa and Meredith are doing before they get the actual facials is a cool idea….I want to try it, but am afraid of seeing the digital part.

-I am so glad Monica’s dog was found.

-Whitney giving Monica advice on how to handle the women is actually a good idea. It will save her a lot of hurt in the long run.

-Why can’t she have a normal hobby….like go to yoga, collect trinkets, bird watch? This made me laugh way too hard.

-At least Whitney didn’t drop the cake again.

-Whitney and Justin REALLY should have discussed what to do before he went back to work so the kids wouldn’t suffer.

-As an aside, their kids are adorable.

-Angie’s dog being purple reminds me of when Teresa’s daughters dyed their dog’s fur.

-If Angie knows she is neglecting her husband, maybe she should do something about it?

-Heather is sweet with her daughters, but calling them her best friends is….a choice.

-Putting snow in the hot chocolate is weird and gross.

-Hearing about the girls being bullied makes me so sick….what the hell is wrong with people calling children the C word? WTF? They are being pushed, called names and more and think that they need to act like it is all okay? Also, maybe Heather should step back from all this if her daughters are being bullied so much.

-The food at Lisa’s event looks delicious, but of course the fighting begins right away.

-Lisa could be on a jet with Snoop Dogg? All righty then! I wouldn’t mind being on that jet though, just saying.

-I am team ‘eat my food and ignore everyone.’

-Mary is as snarky as ever and I love that for her.

-Meredith is going after Angie again….of course.

-Mary is giving ZERO effs about this event or anything and somehow it is the least annoying thing about any of this.

-Wait, the Angie rumor is that she has an arrangement with her husband so he could be with other dudes? First of all, outing someone is never okay and secondly, bringing it up on camera is gross.

-Whitney has to get in the middle of it because of course she does.

-The nip it in the butt vs bud is such a Shawn Spencer thing to say.

-Didn’t this gay husband rumor also happen on Real Housewives of Dallas?

-Angie is ready to cut a bitch and rip out Meredith’s weave.

-More next week, stay tuned!

