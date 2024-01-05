Breaking
Celebrity Death

Andre Braugher Dead at 61

By Sammi Turano Jan 5, 2024
Andre Braugher Dead at 61NBC News

Andre Braugher Dead at 61

Sad news for Hollywood tonight. Andre Braugher, who is known for his role as Raymond Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has died. He was 61 years old.

According to Deadline, the actor, who was set to star in The Residence, died of a brief illness. No other details regarding his death were available as of press time.

In addition to Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Andre appeared in the movie Glory with Denzel Washington and Matthew Broderick and Homicide: Life on the Street, the latter of which won him an Emmy Award. The Julliard graduate also won two Television Critics Association Awards for the role.

He also won two Critics Choice Awards and four Emmy nominations for his Brooklyn Nine-Nine role.

Andre is survived by this wife Ami and his three sons. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 1 Average: 5]

