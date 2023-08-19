0 0

Read Time: 49 Second

Ron Cephas Jones Dead at 66

Sad news for Hollywood tonight. Ron Cephas Jones, known for playing William on This is Us, has died. He was 66 years old.

His family released the following statement to the media:

“Beloved and award-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at the age of 66 due to a long-standing pulmonary issue.”

“Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him. He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony nominated and Drama Desk Award winning performance for his role in Clyde’s on Broadway.”

The actor also appeared on Mr. Robot, He Got Game, Luke Cage and many other TV shows and movies.

He is survived by his daughter Jasmine. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Like this: Like Loading...