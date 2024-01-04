Breaking
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Dead at 96
Celebrity Death

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Dead at 96

By Sammi Turano Jan 4, 2024
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Dead at 96

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Dead at 96

Sad news for the world today. Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, who was married to President Jimmy Carter for 77 years, has died. She was 96 years old.

 

“Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, a passionate champion of mental health, caregiving, and women’s rights, passed away Sunday, Nov. 19, at 2:10 p.m. at her home in Plains, Georgia,” a statement released via the Carter Center read. “She died peacefully, with family by her side.”

 

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” the former President said in another statement. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

 

The former first lady entered hospice this past Friday and had been battling dementia.

 

During her tenure as First Lady, Rosalynn was an advocate for mental health and human rights, dedicating much of her time to bringing awareness to both issues. This led to her and President Carter eventually forming The Carter Center after his time in office came to an end.

 

She also served as an honorary chair for the Commission on Mental Health and helped pass the 1980 Mental Health Systems Act.

 

Throughout her life, she continued to help those in need and was a part of The Atlanta Project and Every Child by Two. Her hard work and dedication led to her receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1999 and an induction into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in 2001.

See also  Fleetwood Mac’s Peter Green Dead at 73

 

Rosalynn is survived by her husband, their four children, eleven grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren. TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this time.

 

 

