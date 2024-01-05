Breaking
Actor Christian Oliver Dead at 51
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/16/2023
Bob Hearts Abishola Ending in 2024
Sammi’s Favorite Things: Helen Ficalora
Lego Masters Recap for 11/9/2023
Andre Braugher Dead at 61
Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Preview
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/24/2023
Drive With Swizz Beatz Sneak Peek
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/24/2023
Masterchef Junior Recap for 12/10/2023
America’s Most Wanted Returns to Fox
Mayhem Sneak Peek
Night Court Recap for Bad Santa
THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS Preview
Best of 2023: Favorite New Podcast
BLACKPINK: A VR Encore Preview
The Masked Singer: Who Won Season 10?
The Amazing Race Recap for 12/6/2023
Aberrance Sneak Peek
SAG-AFTRA Releases Statement Post Strike
America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/26/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/14/2023
Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/19/2023
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/8/2023
The Amazing Race 35 Premiere Recap for 9/27/2023
Biosphere Sneak Peek
SQUID GAME: THE CHALLENGE Sneak Peek
Death by Fame Season 2 Sneak Peek
Joran van der Sloot Confesses to Natalee Holloway Murder After Nearly Two Decades
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 9/28/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/8/2023
Memory Sneak Peek
MR. MONK’S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE Release Date Announced
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 11/20/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/12/2023
AGT Fantasy League Recap for 1/1/2024
Big Brother 25 Recap for 9/20/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/22/2023
The Boys Season Four Trailer
Friends Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/29/2023
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/26/2023
The Crown Final Season Preview
Chelsea Handler Returns to Critics Choice Awards
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 12/3/2023
The Brothers Sun Sneak Peek
Married to Medicine Recap for 11/5/2023
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 1/4/2024
Bravo Hot Mic Interviews Scheana Shay
Fri. Jan 5th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Celebrity Death

Actor Christian Oliver Dead at 51

By Sammi Turano Jan 5, 2024 #Actor Christian Oliver Dead at 51 #celebrity death #Celebrity Deaths #celebrity obituaries #celebrity obituary #Christian Oliver
Actor Christian Oliver Dead at 51AP

Actor Christian Oliver Dead at 51

Sad news for the world of Hollywood today. Christian Oliver, known for his roles in Speed Racer and The Baby-Sitters Club movie, has died. He was 51 years old.

The actor and his two daughters were involved in a plane crash in the Carribean on Thursday, January 3rd. The pilot of the plane was also killed.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force released a statement to the media:

“Moments after taking off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean. Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm went to the scene of the incident in their boats to render assistance. The SVG Coast Guard was informed and quickly traveled to Paget Farm, Bequia, to lead in the rescue efforts.”

The actor was set to star in two upcoming projects, according to his IMDB page. He also appeared in Saved By The Bell: The New Class, The Good German and Abe.

He is survived by his wife Jessica.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

BREAKING: Christopher Plummer Dead at 91BREAKING: Christopher Plummer Dead at 91 Friends Star James Michael Tyler Dead at 59Friends Star James Michael Tyler Dead at 59 Golden Girls Star Betty White Dead at 99Golden Girls Star Betty White Dead at 99 Full House Star Bob Saget Dead at 65Full House Star Bob Saget Dead at 65
See also  Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie Dead at 79

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Celebrity Death

Andre Braugher Dead at 61

Sammi Turano Jan 5, 2024
Celebrity Death

Friends Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54

Sammi Turano Jan 4, 2024
Celebrity Death

Norman Lear Dead at 101

Sammi Turano Jan 4, 2024

You Missed

Celebrity Death

Actor Christian Oliver Dead at 51

Recaps

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/16/2023

Show Renewals/Cancellations

Bob Hearts Abishola Ending in 2024

Sammi's Favorite Things

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Helen Ficalora

Mediascrolls.