Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96

Sad news for the world today. Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the Royal Family said in a statement on Thursday, September 8. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Earlier this morning, it was announced that the Queen was under medical supervision after opting out of several public engagements. “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the Palace reported prior to her death.

Several family members, including Prince Harry, Prince William, Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles, were on their way to Scotland to see the Queen when the news broke.

She is succeeded immediately by her eldest son, Prince Charles, who is now King.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to Queen Elizabeth’s loved ones during this time.

